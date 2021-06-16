The Weekly Vista
Bella Vista Police department investigating fire department

by Keith Bryant | June 16, 2021 at 5:27 a.m.

The Bella Vista Police Department is investigating a report of a small quantity of a controlled substance missing from the Bella Vista Fire Department.

Cassi Lapp, communications director for the city, said that the substance was reported missing by fire department personnel in March 2021 and an investigation is currently ongoing and expected to reveal whether this is an administrative or criminal issue.

"The investigation will be completed in a time frame that ensures a thorough and complete resolution," Lapp said.

While no staff members are currently on leave or suspended, she said, the city does have two sections of code -- employee conduct that can result in disciplinary action and a drug free workplace policy -- that could be used if necessary.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, or DEA, is aware of this investigation but is not leading it, she explained.

"It is protocol to alert the DEA of incidents involving controlled substances," she said.

