Bella Vista obituaries for June 16, 2021

Celia Ann Arnold

Celia Ann Arnold, 92, of Bella Vista, Ark., died June 6, 2021.

She was born June 3, 1929, in Stroud, Okla., to Pleasant and Martha Estes. She married Paul Arnold on Oct. 30, 1952. They moved to Bella Vista in 2015. They had been married for 65 years when he passed in 2018. She was a member of the Christian Women's Club, Calico Cut-Ups and Fellowship Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband; sisters, Frances Oliver, Betty Kelley, Lorene Holland, Eloise Estes; brothers, Herman Estes, Samuel Estes.

She is survived by sons, Louis (Barbara) Boles of Ocean Springs, Miss., Steve (Susan) Arnold of Naples, Fla.; daughter, Paula (Doug) Bacon of Bella Vista; and a sister, Margorie Plamann of Kansas City, Kan.; and nine grandchildren.

A graveside service was held Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Stroud Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Circle of Life Hospice, 1201 NE Legacy Parkway, Bentonville, AR 72712.

Janette R. Danford

A memorial service for Janette R. Danford will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church, 1001 Kingsland Road, Bella Vista, AR 72714, with Fr. Craig Gavin, celebrant. Assisting in the service will be Deacon Chris Schaefer and friends Diane Landmesser, Nancy Nagle and Barbara Knotts. She was born Jan. 6, 1930, in Carthage, Mo., and died after a long illness on May 1, 2020, at St. Luke's Nursing Center in Carthage. Inurnment will be in Fayetteville National Cemetery at a later date.

Jackie Ferrell Martin

Jackie Ferrell Martin, 72, died Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Northwest Medical Center located in Bentonville, Ark.

He was born Jan. 1, 1949, in Springfield, Mo., the son of Louise Clevenger and Emlous Martin. He was a member of the U.S. Army, having served in Vietnam. He served as Commander of the American Legion Post #639 in Springfield for two terms. He was a Los Angeles Dodgers fan and cheered on the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Lakers. He lived in northwest Arkansas for over three years after moving from Springfield. Prior to Springfield, he and his wife met and wed in Los Angeles, Calif., and lived there for over two decades.

He is survived by his wife Doreen Martin, whom he married July 26, 1970; two sons, John Shapleigh (Kristin) of Virginia, Brian Martin (Leilani) of Bella Vista; two daughters, Jacquelyn Hudson(Chad) of Bentonville, Janis Martin (partner, Jason Hudson) of Poplar Bluff, Mo.; and eight grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date by the family and take place at National Cemetery located in Fayetteville. Full military honors will be provided by the Northwest Arkansas Honor Guard.

Lourel C. Smith

Lourel C. (L.C.) Smith, 86, died Sunday, June 6, 2021.

He was born Dec. 16, 1934, in Baker, Ark. He grew up in Wichita, Kan., graduating from North High School, Wichita State University, and attending Washburn University Law School in Topeka, Kansas. He moved to Richardson, Texas, in 1967, where he lived for 25 years, and Alpharetta, Ga., for eight, retiring to Bella Vista. Over the years, he was employed at Boeing Aircraft, Cessna Aircraft, Texas Instruments, Rockwell International and Lockheed/Martin. He was a car collector enjoying the '50s vintage and enjoyed all of the activities of living on the lake.

He is preceded in death by parents, Fred and Blanche Smith; brother, Audie; sisters, Carlene and Martha; and a daughter, Jill Lynette Christian.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Laiketa J. DeGreer Smith; son, Scott Kyle Smith, Rogers, Ark.; daughter, Jann Rene' Miller of Dallas, Texas; and three grandchildren.

At his request, no services will be held. Burial will be in Wichita, Kan.

