Bella Vista -- Keeping you updated

Bella Vista Animal Shelter Charity Garage Sale

As a benefit for the animal shelter, a garage sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, Wednesday, June 16, through Saturday, June 19, at 2 Leafield Lane in Bella Vista. All proceeds benefit the shelter animals.

Farmers Markets

Bella Vista Farmers Market operates from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays through October in the parking lot of Village Center, 606 W. Lancashire Blvd. The Bella Vista Farmers Market is one of few markets in the Northwest Arkansas area that operates on Sundays. The outdoor market promotes health and wellness to the community while supporting local farmers, crafters and small businesses. The fun, family-friendly environment is a great place to gather on a Sunday afternoon, to fill your fridge with fresh goods, or simply visit with your neighbors. The market coordinator is accepting applications for vendors, nonprofit groups, crafters, musicians and entertainers. To apply, visit the city's website at http://www.bellavistaar.gov/farmers-market/ and complete the online application. Contact the market coordinator with questions at [email protected]

Mountain Happenings At Sim's Corner Farmers Market is scheduled every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 30 this year. The address is 10289 E. State Highway 90 in Pineville, Mo. It boasts a special themed event on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of each month. The market will be canceled if there is a 60 percent or greater chance of rain.

Bentonville Farmers Market On the Square is scheduled every Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through mid-October. The address is 100 N. Main Street, Bentonville. This market offers local fruits, vegetables, meats, cheeses, flowers and crafts. Market signage encourages face coverings, six feet of separation, and limited time spent shopping. Seniors and high-risk shoppers are encouraged to visit the market between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. Tents will be at least 10 feet apart and vendors will wear masks. In the majority of areas, only one side of the street will be utilized. The market will have four designated entrances. Six hand sanitizing stations are located throughout the market footprint.

International Food Festival

The July offering of the United Lutheran Church (100 Cooper Road, Bella Vista) Annual Village International Food Festival is Jamaican cuisine (stewed chicken, rice and peas, fried sweet bread and mandarin orange cake). It will serve food via "drive-up" service from 4 to 6 p.m. Call the church office at 479-855-1325 for reservations. The deadline for reservations is July 6. Cost is $12 per meal.

Next month Italian cuisine will be celebrated. Everyone is welcome!

Bella Vista Fourth of July Parade

Although there may be some minor changes, Bella Vista's Fourth of July Parade will be back this year and start at 10 a.m. on July 3 at the Sugar Creek Shopping Center. The parking lot provides a long stretch of awnings, so there's shade for many of the spectators. This year, the parade will circle the entire parking lot, leaving space for social distancing for those who desire it. To be in the parade, go to www.bellavistaneighbor.com or call Julie Hull at 479-876-3379.

Bella Vista Historical Museum

Any club or organization that would like a program about the history of Bella Vista is welcome to call the museum to make a request. Programs may be held at the museum or at the group's location of choice. Xyta Lucas and Dale Phillips, the co-authors of the newly released pictorial history about Bella Vista, are also available for book signings for any group. All revenue from book sales goes to the museum.

The museum is currently open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. It features exhibits about Bella Vista history going back more than 100 years. Admission is free. Masks are available but no longer required. The museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way, at the corner of Highway 71 and Kingsland, next door to the former American Legion building. Phone 479-855-2335 or visit the website at bellavistamuseum.org.

Bella Vista Library

The library is now open to 100 percent capacity, including computers, study rooms and the reading room, and extended hours are now in place.

Library hours are: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, closed from 1 to 2 p.m.; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, closed from 1 to 2 p.m.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.

Weekly in-person storytime begins at 10 a.m. every Friday. This will be hosted in the library's new garden area, weather permitting. Seating is limited, so attendees must register in advance. Registration for each Friday's program will open one week prior to the event through the summer. To register, patrons must come in or call the library at 479-855-1753.

For further information about programs, call the library at 479-855-1753 or visit http://bvpl.org/.

Property Owners Association -- POA

Tickets for the July 3rd Family Fireworks Event went on sale Monday, June 14. Join in on the family fun that will include the Springfield band "Hometown Tourists," as well as fun activities for the kids -- a bounce house, face painting, a balloon artist and plenty of lawn games. The menu will include all holiday favorites such as a beef carving station, roasted and fried chicken, pulled BBQ pork, hamburgers, hotdogs and grilled chicken breast plus all of the traditional sides and dessert. Tickets are $45 for adults and $15 for children ages 4-12. Price includes tax, service charge and all entertainment. Because of parking restraints, a minimum four-ticket purchase is required to receive a parking pass (carpooling is strongly recommended). Please bring your own lawn chairs. You must have a numbered pass and associated tickets upon parking lot entry. Doors open at 6 p.m. City of Bella Vista fireworks will begin around 9 p.m. Tickets are available at Lakepoint on Wednesday through Sunday during operating hours (3-9 p.m.) and BV Bar & Grill on Monday through Sunday during operating hours (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.). There are a limited number of tickets available.

Metfield Clubhouse will soon have new flooring installed after a recent flood. The fitness center will be closed on June 17 and 18. The POA plans to reopen the fitness center on June 19 while some of the work continues in other areas. The Dogwood Room will not be available until June 23. The Metfield Pro Shop will also be closed from June 17-22 and all golf check-ins will be at the cart barn. Member Services will remain open.

The rebuilt small dog park is now open. Water is available to keep your pet hydrated. Benches and chairs will be added in the near future. The POA is also considering options to provide shade while trees fill in. Small dogs are considered to be 30 pounds or less.

The outdoor pools at Kingsdale and Metfield are open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Kingsdale offers an adult-only pool, a family pool and a small wading pool. Metfield has a family pool and a separate wading pool.

The Beach at Lake Avalon features a fun swimming area, stand-up paddleboard and kayak rentals, a picnic area, sand volleyball court, horseshoe pits and more. One of the more popular features at the beach is the VIP Lounge, a covered pergola right next to the water which can be rented for a half or a full day. The shaded VIP lounge comes with chairs and is often rented for family get-togethers. The beach is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Admission to the beach and pools is free to each member who has a valid POA Activity Card or Dependent Activity Card. All dependents over age 6 must have their own cards for free admission. A daily fee will be charged for those without an Activity or Dependent Card or those with Guest Cards.

The marina at Lakepoint offers pontoon boats, a fishing boat, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards for rent. Summer hours effective now are: Monday, closed; Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Surrounding Area

Walmart AMP

There's still time to get discounted tickets for the annual July 4th Fireworks Spectacular presented by the Walmart AMP and featuring the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas under the direction of Paul Haas on Sunday, July 4. Now there's also a special offer just for Northwest Arkansas' local heroes.

In appreciation for their service to the community, first responders and medical personnel can get up to eight seated tickets for $5 each with the promo code THANKU.

Ticket prices range from $3-35 in advance for the general public and will increase to $5-37 on the day of the show. Purchase tickets now to get the best price.

Tickets are available by calling 479-443-5600, visiting www.amptickets.com, or in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office. AMP Box Office hours are 10 am until 5 p.m. on weekdays. Walton Arts Center's Box Office is still closed to walk-up sales.

The performance gives the community the opportunity to celebrate the Independence Day holiday with a patriotic pops concert and fireworks sponsored by the city of Rogers. Walmart AMP gates open at 6 pm. The concert starts at 7:30 pm and concludes with a firework display at 9:15 p.m.

July 4th Fireworks Spectacular is made possible by support from Walmart and Synchrony.