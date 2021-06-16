Annual city fireworks show set for July 3

BELLA VISTA -- The City of Bella Vista's annual fireworks display will be held just after dark on Saturday, July 3, at the park below Loch Lomond dam on Glasgow Road.

The display is open to the public, and Bella Vista Police will be directing vehicles for parking starting at 5:30 p.m.

As always, those coming to the show and those living in the area should expect heavier traffic for the event, and more time should be allotted for travel. Parking is not allowed in city street rights-of-way, and drivers should obey all no parking signs in the area.

Fireworks Rules

• By city ordinance, fireworks are allowed to be set off from 6 p.m. to midnight July 3 through July 5 on private property, with the property owner's consent, if there is no active burn ban in the city.

• No fireworks attached to a stick, such as bottle rockets, are allowed.

• Use safety and common sense while discharging fireworks, be courteous and respectful to your neighbors and pick up all trash afterward.

Fireworks are allowed by state law to be sold in the city with proper city permitting from June 20 through July 11.