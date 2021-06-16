No headline

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Rex is a heeler estimated at seven and a half years old. He's housebroken, good on a leash and an all-around nice dog. To adopt any of the pets at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, call 479-855-6020.

Keith Bryant

[email protected]