Weekly Vista Obituaries for June 9, 2021

James Jay Ayers

James Jay Ayers, 72, of Bella Vista, Ark., was born Sept. 1, 1948, in Inglewood, Calif., to Harold Eugene and Geraldine Virginia (Miles) Ayers. He died March 26, 2021, in Bentonville, Ark.

He is survived by his mother, Geraldine; and two sisters, Jacqueline Geddes of Chattanooga, Tenn., Sheryl Stephens of Bella Vista.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 14, 2021, at New Life Christian Church in Bella Vista.

Darlene Stouffer Dycus

Darlene Stouffer Dycus, died Friday, May 28, 2021, at Highland Health and Rehabilitation Center, Bella Vista, Ark.

She was born in Alton, Ill., May 9, 1934, to Robert Walker Stouffer and Eunice Greeling Stouffer. A long-time employee of Owens-Illinois and the Internal Revenue Service, she lived most of her adult life in Atlanta. She enjoyed visiting with friends, attending Atlanta Braves Games, and going to concerts in Piedmont Park in Atlanta.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Robert Walker Stouffer Jr.

Survivors are her husband, Gene Dycus of Bella Vista; son, Cliff Dycus of Frisco, Texas; and one grandson.

A private family ceremony was held June 2, 2021, in Bella Vista. Prayers are requested in lieu of flowers or donations.



David Patrick Herndon

David Patrick Herndon (Pat) of Bella Vista, Ark., was born March 14, 1939. He died June 4, 2021.

He was a graduate of Little Rock Central class of 1957. He then headed up the Hill to the University of Arkansas, graduating with an industrial engineering degree in 1965. He worked in the engineering field for many years, with Timex, Du Pont and Pecten, and in his later years he enjoyed, environmental cleanup, property management and real estate. He was a master diver, a Mason and a Razorback fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, David Thomas (Boots) Herndon and Mary Flossie Dukes Herndon.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Sherry Herndon; children, Kristi Mann (Travis), Holly Crockett (Mike), Lorie Scott (Brian), James (JK) Symancyk, (Jennifer), Staci Gathright (Jonathon); 11 grandchildren; and brothers, David Thomas Herndon (Thelma), Michael Lea Herndon.

In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association or American Cancer Society.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel, Bella Vista. Family and friends are invited to gather at Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd, Bella Vista, AR 72714 immediately following the service.

Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.funeralmation.com.



Martin Lahman

Martin (Mick) Lahman, 91, of Bella Vista, Ark., died May 30, 2021.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Stella Lahman; one brother, Arnold Lahman; and two sisters, Margaret Benning and Jeanne Fraser.

Surviving are his wife of 64 years, JoAnn; one sister, Dolly Van Damme of Marlette, Mich.; sons, Larry (Jane), Michael; daughters, Beverly (Tim) Joyer, Mary Jo (Tom) Newgard, Laurie Farr; and 12 grandchildren.





Kathleen Ida Scherz

Kathleen Ida Scherz, 83, of Bella Vista, Ark., died June 1, 2021.

She was born in Iowa City, Iowa, on Oct. 31, 1937, to Carl and Ella Johnson. She grew up in Peoria, Ill. She married Charles Scherz in 1968, celebrating 53 years of marriage in May. She enjoyed singing and traveled the U.S. competing in barbershop quartets and choruses or watching competitions. In 1970 and 1973 her quartet reigned as International Harmony Inc. queens. They moved to Bella Vista in 1995, and she enjoyed crafting and crocheting.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Janice Johnson; and brother, Bernard Barth.

Survivors are her husband, Charles Scherz of Bella Vista; daughters, Vicki Leetch (David) of Siloam Springs, Ark., Valerie Eliason (Steven) of Bloomington Minn.; stepson, Gale Scherz (Karen) of Avon, Ind.; stepdaughter, Cheryl Serrano (Scott) of Eldridge, Iowa; and eight grandchildren.

There are no services planned at her request. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Circle of Life Hospice, 1201 NE Legacy Pkwy., Bentonville, AR 72712 or Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, AR 72715.



Barbara Jane Sterup

Barbara Jane Sterup of Bella Vista, Ark., died of Alzheimer's dementia Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Jamestown Health and Rehab, in Rogers, Ark.

She was born Nov. 2, 1933, to Wilbur and Mildred (Nisely) Brewer in Fairbury, Neb. On Aug. 1, 1954, she married Richard Sterup of Osceola, Neb. Together they raised three children. She enjoyed card playing, golf (two hole-in-ones) and all things sweet, including her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, cookies and desserts.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Richard of the home; son, Greg (Carol) Sterup of Fargo, N.D.; daughters, Kathy (Tom) Duba of Bentonville, Ark., Linda (Larry) Youngren of Baraboo, Wisc.; and seven grandchildren.

A memorial service is planned for 10 a.m., July 31, 2021, at Bella Vista Funeral Home Chapel, 2258 Forest Hills Blvd, Bella Vista. A light lunch and cookie decorating will follow at Tom and Kathy's home in Bentonville. All who knew and loved her are welcome.



