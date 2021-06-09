Volunteers needed for Summit Cemetery cleanup

Volunteers are needed to help clean up Summit Cemetery in the Metfield area, at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 10.

The area inside the cemetery fence needs mowing, weed eating and leaf blowing. If you can help, please contact Dale Phillips at 812-899-2049 or simply show up. Equipment must be gas- or battery-powered since no electricity is available. The cemetery property is owned by the Bella Vista Historical Society, of which Dale Phillips is co-president.

To get to the cemetery, take Commonwealth east past the Metfield Clubhouse, turn left on Granshire, and then take an immediate left on Aveton, and another immediate left on Graham Lane. The driveway into the cemetery is off Graham Lane.