Scoreboard

Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association

Bella Vista Country Club Course, June 2 -- Two Hole Throw-out

A-Flight: First -- John Schmitt (32); Second -- Fred Williamson (35); Third -- Paul Nelson (37)

B-Flight: First -- Randy Dietz (34); Second -- Bill Wildman (35); Third (Tie) -- Ken Bloese and Bob Davis (36)

C-Flight: First -- Barry Owen (34); Second -- Chet Campbell (36); Third (Tie) -- Pat Ivers and Bill Winzig (37)

D-Flight: First -- Doug Johnston (30); Second -- John Frey (35); Third -- Dennis Dean (36)