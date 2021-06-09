Fire Station 3 Construction

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Workers continue building a replacement Fire Station 3 on Glasgow Road, with a completion date expected this fall.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista The replacement Fire Station 3 on Glasgow Road looks more and more like a fire station with garage bays clearly taking shape.

Keith Bryant

[email protected]