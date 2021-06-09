Ozark Creative Artists

The Ozark Creative Artists will be reunited for the first meeting of this year at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 12, in Riordan Hall, 3 Riordan Drive, Bella Vista. Members and visitors are asked to bring their own snacks and drinks. Becky Tomlinson will be teaching the stained-glass painting enamel on a glass surface. Items needed for this project are flat and round brushes, a bottle or any glass item, water containers and paper towels. A swap and paint table will be set up for painting materials and painting catalogs. If you have any painting treasures that you want to contribute and share with other artists, bring them for the repurpose table. A donation jar is available for this to help support community service projects. The Ozark Creative Artists offers community service projects, such as painting memory boxes for hospitals, supporting the NW Arkansas Women's Shelter and painting 5x5-inch canvas for the Art Center of the Ozarks. Painters of all skill levels make up the organization. If you are interested in attending, please text Lynda at 262-308-4454.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)

Chapter 532 meets every Saturday morning at Riordan Hall, 2 Riordan Drive, Bella Vista. Meetings will begin again on June 12. The club will have a weigh-in at 8:30 a.m., followed by a meeting. All meetings are for interested men and women looking to lose weight. It's not always smooth sailing on the weight loss journey. The support "net" work you have through TOPS and its members will give you the motivation and support you need on your weight loss journey.

Computer Club

The next BVCC General Meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, June 14, on Zoom. The program will on "Cutting the Cord," a subset of the content from a Workshop on alternatives to Cable TV presented by the Association of PC Users Groups, of which BVCC is a member.

Visitors and guests are welcome. The Zoom meeting connection information will be emailed to all members in advance of the meeting, and will also be available on the club website at https://bvcomputerclub.org several days before the meeting.

The yearly BVCC membership is $25 for the first member in a household and $10 for each additional member in the same household. It is possible to join or renew a membership online on the BVCC website. The benefits of club membership include help clinics and remote help for members with their computerized devices and free classes on a variety of computer topics. On the website, you will find additional information, including scheduled classes, the most current issue of the Bits & Bytes newsletter, minutes of the previous month's general meeting, membership forms, detailed directions to meeting rooms, and updates to scheduled classes.

Woodcarvers Club

The Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club is a group of local artisans that meets regularly to share art, exchange experiences in woodworking and stay connected to members. Due to covid, the temporary meeting place is at the Bella Vista Assembly of God church gymnasium, located at 1771 Forest Hills Blvd., at 1 p.m. every Thursday.

On the third Thursday of each month, there is a class on some aspect of carving, wood-burning, finishing or another interesting topic. Classes are a great way to practice techniques, learn new ways to achieve your goal, and discover your own unique style.

The club's purpose is to promote the general fields of carving, wood-burning and sculpting of wood, and to promote a greater appreciation of wood in an artistic expression. The club is dedicated to giving back to the community through activities teaching children and adults the art of carving, as held at Concordia, Brookfield Assisted Living Center, and the Bella Vista Library. Visitors are always welcome. At this time, masks are still required. For more information, contact Jean Visnich, president, at 479-426-8409 or email, [email protected]

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets from 3:30 to 5 p.m. every Monday in the fellowship hall of the Highland Christian Church, located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista (enter at the north door). To attend, you must have had at least the first dose of the covid vaccination. Social distancing and mask-wearing are required. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join. Women of all ages and voice ranges are invited to experience barbershop singing. For more information or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, director, at 479 876 7204 or visit the website at www.perfectharmonybv.com.

NWA Women's Chorus

NWA Women's Chorus (aka Bella Vista Women's Chorus) is rehearsing again. If you love to sing, women from Benton, Washington and McDonald counties are invited to join. All are welcome, with no tryouts or experience needed. Performances include classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs, schools, care centers and veteran centers. Rehearsals are at 12:45 p.m. every Monday at Bella Vista's St. Bernard Church Hall, with plenty of room to spread out and follow Arkansas State covid-19 guidelines. Call Elaine at 918-857-1675 or checkout www.NWArkansasWomensChorus.com.

Area Radio Club

The Bella Vista Area Radio Club is conducting virtual meetings on the first Thursday of each month via YouTube Live. In-person monthly license testing has resumed on the second Saturday of the month. All amateur radio enthusiasts and prospective hams are invited. Details are online at www.BellaVistaRadioClub.org, on the club's Facebook Group, at www.YouTube.com/BellaVistaRadioClub, or by calling Ron Evans at 479-270-5584.

American Legion Post 341

Veterans affiliated with any branch of the military interested in becoming members of Bella Vista American Legion Post 341 are asked to call for membership details and information at 605-440-0255 (Brad Kennell).