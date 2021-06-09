Civil War Roundtable meeting draws crowd

Nearly 30 people were in attendance for the Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable monthly meeting on June 3, held at the Bella Vista Historical Museum, with Dan Hoffbauer as the speaker.

Hoffbauer is an accomplished artist, whose current subject matter is Civil War battles in Arkansas. He displayed several of his paintings of scenes from the Pea Ridge battlefield and explained what was happening in each scene. He also announced that one of his recent paintings, of the Prairie Grove battlefield, is now on loan to the Hindman Hall Museum and Visitor Center at the Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park.

The next meeting of the Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at the museum. The speaker will be Matt McCoy, history professor with the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith.

The meetings are open to the public with free admission. Donations are welcome for future speaker expenses. For more information, contact Dale Phillips at 812-899-2049.