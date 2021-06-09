Bella Vista Yard of Month for June

Congratulations to Jeremy and Michelle Clarke, who have been selected as the Bella Vista Garden Club Yard of the Month for June.

Jeremy and Michelle are originally from Iowa but have lived in Bella Vista for 20 years. Jeremy works from home and has his own recruiting and consulting business for architects and engineers.

Michelle is the designer and installer while Jeremy helps with the heavy lifting. They both take great pride in their yard and have a lovely front approach. There is a beautiful side yard with plenty of trees forming a beautiful oasis with a bench and even an outdoor chandelier placed perfectly to enjoy the view.

The Bella Vista Garden Club thanks you, Jeremy and Michelle, for yet another example of a well-kept yard and helping to keep Bella Vista beautiful year-round!

The Bella Vista Garden Club promotes and rewards exemplary yard care in Bella Vista and recognizes neighbors who demonstrate above-average efforts in maintaining their property, which contributes to the overall appearance of the community at large.

All homes and businesses in Bella Vista are eligible. Nominations are for the front and side yards jointly. One yard is chosen each month by members of BVGC, who select the yard that best exemplifies uniqueness, beauty and curb appeal.

Nominate a yard today via email: [email protected] Or call JB @ 479-268-8325. Please provide the address and the homeowners' names if known. All nominations will be in the running for future recognition.

Photo submitted Michelle (shown above) and her husband Jeremy are originally from Iowa but have lived in Bella Vista for 20 years.

Photo submitted They both take great pride in their yard and have a lovely front approach.

Photo submitted There is even an outdoor chandelier placed perfectly to enjoy the view.