Bella Vista Charity Classic June 21-26

The 2021 Bella Vista Charity Classic is returning June 21-26. The All-Pro Tour tournaments, APT and WAPT, provide an avenue for professional golfers to hone their skills while preparing for a life on the PGA Tour.

2021 Schedule of Events

June 19-20 -- Preview Bidding for Silent Auction at Lakepoint*

June 21 -- Pro-Am Party and Silent Auction at Lakepoint*

June 22 -- Pro-Am Tournament. Play with a pro -- each team will have a WAPT and APT player participating with the three amateur players. Long Drive Contest after Tournament.

June 23-24 -- WAPT professional tournament on Highlands golf course; APT professional tournament on Country Club golf course

June 25-26 -- WAPT professional tournament and APT professional tournament on Country Club golf course

*(subject to change based on Arkansas Department of Health guidelines in effect)

For more information visit the POA website at www.bellavistapoa.com; email to [email protected]; or contact by phone, 479-855-5079.

Charities for the 2021 Tournament

Bella Vista Animal Shelter

Bella Vista Courtesy Van

BV Community TV

Boys & Girls Club of Benton County

The Rotary Club of Bella Vista – for donation to its charities

2020 Tournament Highlights

Even with the uncertainty of covid-19, the Bella Vista Foundation and the Bella Vista POA were able to implement a successful 2020 Tournament. And, they were asked to include the WAPT players since their tournaments were limited due to covid. What a tournament! Following covid-19 guidelines, there was a successful Pro-Am Party and Auction that generated proceeds of over $11,500. And, the WAPT added excitement to the Pro-Am Tournament as an APT Men's and WAPT Women's Pro joined each Pro-Am team. The APT Men gave a great final ending when Sam Stevens and Trey Mullinax were tied at -28 after 72 holes of play. And, the WAPT was just as exciting since former Arkansas Lady Razorback Maria Fassi won by four strokes at -14.