No headline

VETERANS POST

by Freddy Groves

Volunteering at the VA

---

The Department of Veterans Affairs just celebrated its 75th year of using volunteers to run programs for veterans. In that time they've toted up 1 billion hours of volunteer time. Last year alone, 46,000 volunteers worked 4.4 million service hours and gave $108 million worth of gifts and donations.

That's huge, and it's a credit to all those volunteers that they found ways to support veterans despite COVID and all the restrictions it brought to our lives.

We can make this year even better.

Go to Voluntary Services at www.volunteer.va.gov and see how you can help. On the left side look at Volunteer or Donate Now. Pick your state and the facility you want to support.

If you want to donate money, you can do that online with a credit card. Be sure to identify the facility you'd like the money to go to.

If you want to volunteer in person, select the facility and check the list for slots that need filled. It might be parking-lot shuttle driver, mealtime companion, maintenance help or any other type of service. If the facility has a hospice unit, look at the list and consider the families that are staying there.

If you're a member of a service organization such as the American Legion and want to make a group donation, look at the list of wish items they need. Right now at my medical facility, they're looking for store gift cards, sneakers, underwear, canteen coupon books and gas cards. Other facility lists are more specific, down to the actual size of pants and shoes that are needed or the type of paperback books that are preferred.

If there is a large homeless population in your area, facilities often try to put together care packages for those veterans or apartment start-up kits for those moving into housing.

Call the Voluntary Services department at a facility near you and ask how you can help.

(c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.

•••••

STRANGE BUT TRUE

By Lucie Winborne

---

* Want to test how ripe your cranberries are? Drop them on the ground! Cranberries are nature's bouncy ball -- farmers even use this technique to see if the fruit is ready for shipment.

* In Las Vegas, it's against the law to pawn your dentures.

* Near the end of World War I, the French built a "fake Paris" designed to throw off German bombers and fighter pilots, complete with a replica of the Champs-Elysees and Gard Du Nord. It even included a fake railway that lit up at certain points, creating the illusion from the sky of a train moving along the tracks.

* Allergy sufferers, take note: One ragweed plant can release as many as 1 billion grains of pollen.

* Adolf Hitler helped design (with Ferdinand Porsche) the Volkswagen Beetle, as part of an initiative to create "the people's car" -- an affordable, practical vehicle that everyone could own.

* Tablecloths were originally designed for use as one big, communal napkin.

* Each of the suits on a deck of cards represents the four major pillars of the economy in the Middle Ages: hearts for the Church, spades for the military, clubs for agriculture and diamonds for the merchant class.

* A person who plays the bongo drums is known as a "bongosero."

* According to research done by MIT, the number 17 is the most common randomly chosen number between one and 20.

* Henry Ford produced the Model T only in black because the black paint available at the time was the fastest to dry.

***

Thought for the Day: "Good communication is just as stimulating as black coffee, and just as hard to sleep after." -- Anne Morrow Lindbergh

(c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.

•••••

CONTRACT BRIDGE

by Steve Becker

ACCENTUATE THE NEGATIVE

---

South dealer.

Both sides vulnerable.

NORTH

[S] 9 4 3

[H] A J 8 7 4

[D] 8 5 4

[C] A 7

WEST

[S] 10 6 2

[H] Q 9 2

[D] 10 6

[C] J 10 6 5 3

EAST

[S] K J 8 7 5

[H] K 10 3

[D] Q J 9 7 2

[C] --

SOUTH

[S] A Q

[H] 6 5

[D] A K 3

[C] K Q 9 8 4 2

The bidding:

South West North East

1 [C] Pass 1 [H] 1 [S]

2 NT Pass 3 NT

Opening lead -- two of spades.

It is said that a fine declarer is a confirmed pessimist, a player that always looks at the gloomy side of things and is seemingly never happy unless he is miserable. Perhaps such an attitude would be regarded as unhealthy in everyday life, but there is no doubt that it is a healthy one to carry to the bridge table.

Consider this deal where South went down in a contract he could have made. He won East's king of spades with the ace and led a low club to the ace, on which East unexpectedly showed out.

It was only trick two, but the contract was already doomed. South could no longer score more than his eight high-card tricks, and he eventually went down one.

Now let's assume that South had been a full-fledged member of the Hard Knocks School of Pessimism. In that case, as soon as dummy came down, he would have recognized that only a 5-0 club division could jeopardize the contract.

Having carefully considered this remote (4%) possibility, he would have taken the necessary step to overcome five clubs in either opponent's hand. He also would have led a low club toward dummy at trick two, but instead of going up with the ace after West followed low, he would have played the seven!

If the seven won the trick, he would be assured of scoring at least 10 tricks; if the seven lost to the ten or jack, South could feel equally certain of 10 tricks. Either way, the play of the seven was sure to make the contract.

Some days it pays to be a pessimist!

(c)2021 King Features Syndicate Inc.