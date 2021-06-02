Tweedy named Teacher Of The Year

Shannon Tweedy, a fourth-grade math and science teacher at Cooper Elementary School, has been named Cooper's teacher of the year and also Bentonville School District's elementary teacher of the year.

She said after she was nominated at Cooper, there was a vote and the result was announced at a staff meeting. Then she had to fill out a resume without her name on it so principals could meet and vote on the district elementary teacher of the year, district secondary teacher of the year and district teacher of the year. At the years of service awards event, she was named district elementary teacher of the year.

"I was pretty honored and shocked," she said. "I was honored just to be nominated at Cooper. To be district teacher of the year -- that's just amazing."

She said her philosophy of teaching involves getting to know her students -- their likes, dislikes, personalities, etc.

"I create a connection with those students -- to really get to know them. I feel like they're more open to learn, to do well for you, because they know that you care and it's not just a job."

Tweedy has been teaching 16 years. She graduated from Rogers High School in 2000 and went to the Northwest Arkansas Community College, where she earned an associate of science degree. Then she transferred to the University of Arkansas and earned her bachelor's degree in 2004. She then earned her master of arts in teaching and graduated in 2005.

She began teaching at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Bentonville and worked there for four years, then transferred to Cooper Elementary in 2009.

She began attending Harding University in 2018 to get her school administrator licensure. She finished in December 2020.

She said, when she was growing up, she always wanted to work with children. She said her mother tells a story about her lining up her dolls and stuffed animals and teaching them.

As a high school senior, she was able to do a work-study program and worked as Evergreen Children's Academy's afternoon kindergarten teacher, providing different activities to enhance what the children learned in the morning, she said.

"It's always been teaching. I couldn't imagine not being a teacher or administrator or working with kids," she said.

She added that she believes being a positive role model will help drive students' love of learning.

"It's all about the kids. What is best for the students, what is best for the kids," she said.

Tweedy is married to Dustin Tweedy, and they have two children, Ashlynn, 7, and Logan, 5.