So far, 2021 good to the Bella Vista POA

An agenda item about new trail projects was tabled at the POA board meeting on Thursday, while the directors heard about finances and reported on an executive session involving one director's behavior. Because of the severe weather predicted, the meeting was held via Zoom.

The board discussed the trail projects at their work session one week earlier. The projects included parking areas and one inclusive trail on the east side.

At the work session, general manager Tom Judson presented three trail proposals from the Trail Blazers group, the group that has been building trails in the area. One, called the Rillington Family Loop, would be a wide, flat "adaptive" trail, similar to the Tweety Bird trail on the east side, that could be used by people who require special bicycles. It would be fairly level, making it a good spot for walking. A trailhead was included.

The trails near the Lake Ann dam need a parking lot, Judson said. The trails in that area are popular since they offer a view of a waterfall and a unique bridge. Currently, people park on either side of the road.

Another new trailhead could be located just off of Riordan Road on POA land that was once a part of the Berksdale Golf Course. The trail builders also plan to add a tunnel so cyclists don't have to cross Riordan.

Judson mentioned that a fourth proposal was developed by the Trailblazers but wasn't considered at the work session.

At the work session, the board discussed a promise the POA made to members during the last assessment election. The promise was not to add new trails for three years. Board member Sandy Fosdick said that, even if trail construction is fully paid, the new trail adds to the maintenance costs that the POA funds.

There was also discussion about the value of the property that was once part of the Berksdale Golf Course. Nine holes of that course were permanently closed due to damage from flooding.

Two emails from members who appeared to be opposite sides of the issue were read at the meeting as part of the regular open forum.

Chair David Brandenburg said the issue will be discussed again in June.

Brandenburg read the report on an executive session held on May 13. The board voted on whether to censure member David Whelchel for not complying with the board's prior request for an apology. A member had reported hearing Whelchel use an expletive during a live-streamed board meeting earlier this spring. In response, the board -- during an executive session in April -- asked Whelchel to video an apology to be posted on the POA website.

Although the motion to censure Whelchel failed, a second motion to suspend him until May 28 passed.

Whelchel had already made the choice not to run for a second term on the board earlier in the spring, so his term ended on May 31.

Controller Stacie Higgins gave the monthly financial report.

"It was a great month for the POA," she said, adding that income and expenses all finished better than budget. All of the POA food and beverage locations are in the black, she said.

The POA has already repaid the amount promised to the water department for 2021. Although the POA owns the water department, their financing is kept separate so, when the POA uses water funds for non-water expenses, namely the Trafalgar Road fire, the amount is repaid.

Several departments, including golf maintenance, have had trouble finding enough workers to fill all the open positions, Higgins said, so some of the budget surpluses are a result of wages and benefits that weren't paid.

Higgins reminded her audience that her financial reports are posted on the POA web site: https://bellavistapoa.com/governance/financials/

The next board meetings in June will be the first meetings for three board members; JB Portillo, Jan Hagan and Jackie Gain. The new board held one meeting in May to officers for 2021. David Brandenburg will continue as chair and Jerre Barron, Jr. will serve as vice chair.

Judson thanked the retiring board members who all chose not to run; Whelchel, Mary Sinkus and Jerry Hover.