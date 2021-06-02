Scoreboard

Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association

Highlands, May 26 -- Best Ball Two Person

A-Flight: First -- Dan Grady and Dale Trainer (31); Second -- John Swinney and Blind Draw (33.5); Third -- Ralph Nimmer and Jim Davis (34)

B-Flight: First (tie) -- Dean Sobel and Joe Jayroe / Bill Wildman and John Flynn (33); Third -- Bob Davis and Randy Dietz (34)

C-Flight: First -- Mitch Whittington and Pat Ivers (30); Second -- Keith Hall and Bill Winzig (32); Third -- Ronnie Hooper and Barry Owen (33)

D-Flight: First -- Doug Johnston and Jim Hofferber (29.5); Second -- Hilary Krueger and Blind Draw (33.5); Third -- Mike Robinson and Blind Draw (35)