RELIGION: Trying to win the approval of men, or of God?

Early reviews of some of the books that we now consider to be classics:

"Wuthering Heights" by Emily Brontë: The only consolation which we have in reflecting upon [this book] is that it will never be generally read. -- James Lorimer, North British Review, 1847

"Absalom, Absalom!" by William Faulkner: The final blow-up of what was once a remarkable, if minor, talent. -- The New Yorker, 1936

"Of Mice and Men" by John Steinbeck: Will appeal to sentimental cynics, cynical sentimentalists ... Readers less easily thrown off their trolley will still prefer Hans Andersen. -- Time Magazine, 1937

"Leaves of Grass" by Walt Whitman: Whitman is as unacquainted with art as a hog is with mathematics. -- The London Critic, 1855

If you write for the critics or work for the critics or even preach for the critics, you'll end up frustrated and disappointed. Critics often fail to recognize greatness, even when it's under their nose.

I believe that is why we must learn to live by the words of Paul who said, "Am I now trying to win the approval of men, or of God? Or am I trying to please men? If I were still trying to please men, I would not be a servant of Christ." (Galatians 1:10)

Too often, we forget why we are doing what we do. We do it to please God, not humans.

Peace,

Skip

•••

Pastor James "Skip" French is the pastor of Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista. Opinions expressed are those of the author.