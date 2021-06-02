Police Reports

Monday, May 24

6:54 a.m. Police worked with a herd of bison that got loose on Glasgow Road.

10:47 a.m. Someone reportedly screamed and shook their fist at a Bella Vista Public Library employee before speeding out of the parking lot and nearly hitting another vehicle.

Tuesday, May 25

1:17 p.m. Police received a complaint of scam calls.

11:20 p.m. Police arrested Seth Davis, 22, on out-of-town warrants while investigating suspicious activity on Lambeth Road.

Wednesday, May 26

8:13 a.m. Police received a report of a stolen bicycle at Blowing Springs.

9:33 a.m. Police received a report of a home being vandalized multiple times over the past five years, the most recent case being a cut garden hose and tap left open.

8:29 p.m. Firefighters checked on smoke in an Eddleston Drive home and found a faulty refrigerator.,

Thursday, May 27

12:13 p.m. Police investigated a call about kids unscrewing a "children at play" sign on Leicester Drive. Officers spoke with the juveniles, who reportedly agreed that this probably wasn't the best idea.

8:22 p.m. Firefighters put out a house fire on Windsor Circle.

11:58 p.m. Police arrested Matthew Lawson, 35, in connection with driving on a suspended license and open container during a traffic stop.

Friday, May 28

1:25 p.m. Police checked on a vehicle on the golf course off Arkansas Highway 340. Officers found a cleaning crew.

11:45 p.m. Police arrested Adam Freeman, 36, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, speeding and no insurance during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71.

Saturday, May 29

1:24 p.m. Police arrested Bradley Breedlove, 19, in connection with felony possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop on Longview Lane.

Sunday, May 30

8:36 a.m. Police cleared tree debris on Carroll Drive.

11:58 a.m. Someone turned in a purse at the police station, which the department was able to return to its owner.