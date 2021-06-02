Pet of the Week

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Pauli is approximately 11 months old, litterbox trained, neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. Shelter staff said he's extremely friendly and nice. He gets along well with other cats. To adopt any of the pets at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, call 479-855-6020.

Keith Bryant

[email protected]