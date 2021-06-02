OBITUARIES: Weekly Vista Obituaries for June 2, 2021

Harry Allen Cheek

Harry Allen Cheek, was born in 1951 in California. He resided in Bella Vista, Ark., with his wife Linda of 48 years and their son Brian. He died, at the age of 69, May 10, 2021.

He was a retired military veteran with 21 years of service in the U.S. Army. He served in Europe and in the Middle East. He was a born-again Christian and family man. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, was a big OU Sooners fan, and favored Minor League Baseball, rarely missing a Naturals game.

He was preceded in death by his father, William John Cheek II; mother, Snorra May Neilson Cheek; his brother, Gunnar Neilsen; and two sisters, Susan Nutt and Ruth Katz.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Lee Cheek; son, Brian Leigh Cheek; brothers, Bill Cheek (Patty), Richard Cheek (Pamela); sisters, Rose Ella Cheek-Willis (William), Linda Sue Welch (Steve), all of whom live on the family farm.

A memorial service was held at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Gentry, Thursday, May 20, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or American Lung Cancer Association.

Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.funeralmation.com.

Arrangements were by Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Arno Leo Frerichs

Arno Leo Frerichs, 83, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Thursday, May 20, 2021.

He was born June 27, 1937, outside of Curlew, Iowa. He grew up on a farm in rural Iowa and Minnesota and was the first of his family to attend college. After graduating from Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, he chose not to farm and instead served as a pastor in the Lutheran Church for more than 40 years, with most of his time spent in various locations throughout Iowa. He served as head pastor under an exchange program in a parish in Albersdorf, Germany, for nearly five years.

His first wife, Marian, died in August 1999 from cancer, as did one of his sons, John, in August 2004.

Survivors include his wife, Sarah; three sons, Stephen of Alexandria Va., Tim of Fredonia N.Y., Nathan of Beaverton, Ore.; 10 grandchildren; and a sister, Faye Peterson of Minnesota.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. June 12, 2021, at United Lutheran Church. Pastor Karen Fowler-Lindemulder will officiate. There will be no visitation. Private burial will be in Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City, Iowa.

Cards may be mailed to United Lutheran Church at 100 Cooper Road, Bella Vista, AR 72715.

Memorials may be made to the existing Arno and Marian Frerichs' Scholarship for elementary education students at Wartburg College, Attn: Development Office, 100 Wartburg Blvd., Waverly, IA 50677. Memorial gift checks can be made payable to Wartburg College, noting "In Memory of Arno Frerichs" on the memo line or attaching a note with such designation. Donations can also be given online at www.wartburg.edu/give.

Gloria Ann Peterson

Gloria Ann Peterson died Jan. 8, 2021.

She was born July 4, 1927. She was the only child of Oscar and Eleanor Rosenquist Peterson, growing up on the family farm near Kiron, Iowa. She graduated from Odebolt High School in 1945 and briefly continued her education at Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A move to Chicago in search of employment brought her to the doors of Ebeneezer Lutheran Church, where she married Norman Peterson in 1953. They moved to Sioux City, Iowa, in 1956. She enjoyed her role as a mother, homemaker and church volunteer and spent countless hours at Augustana Lutheran Church. They retired to Bella Vista, Ark., in 1984, and enjoyed golfing and traveling. She moved closer to family, in Omaha, Neb., in 2012.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

She is survived by her daughters, Kristine Peterson (Steven Schmidt) of Havertown, Penn., Kim Coleman (Paul) of Omaha; and two grandchildren.

A memorial service was held in January for close family and friends. An inurnment service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at Bella Vista Memorial Garden Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to United Lutheran Church, 100 Cooper Road, Bella Vista, AR 72715 or to the Oaks Indian Mission, P.O. Box 130, Oaks, OK 74359.

Wilbur L. Shafer

Wilbur L. Shafer, 92, of Bella Vista, Ark., died May 24, 2021.

He was born on Jan. 7, 1929, in Kinross, Iowa, to Earl Henry Shafer and Hazel Aretta Wagamon Shafer. He was a Mason for more than 70 years and a member of the Farmers Lodge #168 in Kinross, Iowa. In 1963 the family moved to Columbia, Mo., where he worked for 30 years with the Missouri University Department of Agriculture. He moved to Bella Vista in 1994. He worked for Metfield and Country Club golf courses and was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Sheryl See; and his brother, Elvin Shafer.

Survivors are his wife, Phyllis; one son, Tracy Shafer of Springfield, Mo.; one daughter, Julie Kitzsteiner of Raymore, Mo.; and three grandchildren.

No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Circle of Life Hospice, 1201 NE Legacy Parkway, Bentonville, AR 72712.

