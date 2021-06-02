Newest amenity keeps busy

One of the only POA amenities to be added in the last two years, the new pickleball courts at Branchwood, are a popular addition to Bella Vista. They opened in early May.

Pickleball has been played in the area for at least 15 years, Connie Salzar said. She was part of that original group.

At first, they played on the tennis courts at Metfield and at Riordan Hall. When the tennis center opened near Riordan Hall, they only had the courts at Metfield. Salzar remembers rolling a large wheel filled with concrete onto the court to hold up the net, which is lower than a tennis net. Pickleball lines were tapped on the tennis court.

Eventually, a set of pickleball courts were built on an old basketball court at Metfield and, later, they were resurfaced and a new basketball court was added.

Many pickleball leagues play year-round, with indoor courts in many of the surrounding towns, Judy Schenk said. But the only indoor court is Bella Vista is actually a racquetball court inside at Branchwood. It's not really regulation-sized.

Pickleball is like tennis, but it's actually easier, Salzar explained. Since the courts are smaller, there is less running and that's easier on the knees. But she fell and broke a wrist playing pickleball, so it's not completely safe.

Schenk has played pickleball all over. She and her husband have an RV and, at many of the parks they visit, there are pickleball courts and people willing to play. She's been playing for about five years.

Although she doesn't consider herself an expert, she knew other people would enjoy the game. While it's not a difficult game to learn, she understands that it can be intimidating for a beginner to approach more experienced players so, along with her sister and her sister-in-law, Schenk began organizing free pickleball clinics at the new courts on Branchwood.

She announces the times on Facebook and when experienced players show up, she gets them to help

POA recreation director Joan Glubczynski is happy to see so many members using the new courts.

"It's just members helping members," she said about the clinics. "We don't coordinate it."

The courts at both Branchwood and Metfield are busy enough that she expects more may be needed in the future, although there's no timeline to build more. As it is, the courts are busy enough that she doesn't plan to hold any tournaments or leagues. There's just not enough space.

There's never a problem sharing the court space, Salzar said. People play one game and then move off the court. If they want to play again, they add their paddle to the pile to save a space. At one time, the group was large enough to have pot luck dinners in the park after play.

The Metfield group had an agreement with the Boys and Girls Club for a while, she said. They used the gym there during the day and, in return, they came in the late afternoon to teach the game to a whole new generation of players.

It's not a difficult game, Schenk said. "It's quick and it's fast and it's not expensive."

The experienced players bring extra paddles to the clinic and Branchwood has a few old paddles that can be borrowed by members. There's no fee for members to use the court or to participate in the clinics.