Mystery flag displayers show patriotic spirit

A large flag draped on the side of barn is a bit of a mystery, but will remain there indefinitely.

Right before the U.S. Presidential election, some mystery flag displayers hung a gigantic American flag on an old – yet functional – barn on the outskirts of Bella Vista.

No one seems to know who placed the flag there, said Joe Milliken, whose family leases the property.

"It just showed up," he said.

Milliken says there's a handful of cattle and two to three horses graze in that pasture.

The parcel, which is located on Miller Church Road, is just down the road from the Bella Vista boundaries. Milliken said the barn sits on a private pocket of land, whose owners say they don't know who placed the flag there.

Milliken said several nearby neighbors have discussed the flag, but no one seems to have any knowledge about the flag-establishing event.

Milliken's family sells farm-fresh eggs, and also owns an excavation service. People stop and buy eggs, but usually don't mention the flag-draped barn as it's down the road a little bit from their home.

On weekends, however, a car occasionally will stop and passersby capture a photo on their cell phone of the scenic shot.

If the flag becomes shredded or ragged, Milliken said he'll take the flag down so the cattle won't eat at the threads and further destroy the flag.

Otherwise, he said, the flag will remain posted, offering a patriotic view of an Ozarks countryside.