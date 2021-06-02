Miner Is Support Staff Member Of The Year

Mandy Miner, a kindergarten through fourth-grade intervention aide, has been named Cooper Elementary School's support staff member of the year.

She explained an intervention aide helps students with everything from phonics to math, fluency, reading comprehension, writing, literacy, writing essays, etc.

She started working at Cooper in 2016. Before that, she worked as a preschool teacher.

"I love kids. I love helping them learn. I want to see them succeed. I want to see their teachers succeed. I love to see their faces when they have that 'aha' moment," she said.

She attended the Northwest Arkansas Community College, where she earned an associate's degree, and then went to the University of Arkansas and earned a bachelor's degree in education with a major in human resources and adult education.

After that, she did a lot of training for businesses, but that was not what she really wanted to do, although she found she was good at it.

"I knew that I really wanted to be a teacher," she said.

So she started working at a preschool and now is at Cooper. She is also enrolled at Harding University working on her master of arts in teaching.

She said she loves that she gets to establish relationships with students around the school and that, once she finishes her master's degree, she can decide which grade level she likes best.

"I love Cooper," she said. "The staff here is so wonderful. The administrator is wonderful. The teachers -- I love working for them. I love the school, I love the teachers, and I love the students."

"I get to work with all the kids. We work on every skill the kids might need a little more help with," she continued. "If it's kindergarten and they need help with syllabication, or second grade and working on book studies, or you could be in fourth grade and working on multiplication facts of writing essays. You just never know what a day holds."

She said she believes in building a relationship with the students along with positive reinforcement.

"If you take a few minutes and find out how their day really is ... if you establish that rapport, it makes all the difference," she said.

When she found out she had been named support staff member of the year, she said, "I was totally shocked. I was so excited and I was just honored that I had been nominated. There are so many great employees here at the school, so to be nominated was an honor, and to win, I was very surprised."

She concluded, "I think my job is really well suited to me because I really do just want to help people. I want to help the teachers, I want to help the kids. I just fill in the gaps where they need me."

Miner is married to Jammie Miner, and they have two children, a son going into eighth grade and a daughter going into sixth grade, both in Bentonville schools.