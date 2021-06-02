Memorial Day in Bella Vista

Bella Vistans gathered at the Veterans Wall of Honor to recognize Memorial Day.

The event's keynote speaker, Arkansas Senator and retired Col. Jim Hendren said he was glad to be speaking here.

"I represent the greatest district in the state of Arkansas," he said.

Hendren said believes it's important to avoid making the holiday about oneself or even living veterans, but to honor the roughly 1.4 million people who served and did not make it home.

He shared stories of two veterans, including a paratrooper pathfinder from Fort Smith who was gunned down after his parachute snagged in the trees in France and a more recent individual from Missouri who was among the first U.S. casualties in the fight against Islamic State militants.

"These are two stories of the 1.4 million," he said.

But while it's important to recognize these sacrifices, he said, the holiday shouldn't be negative, either.

"Our holiday should not be about moping," he said.

While a lot of people are angry about a lot of things, he said, this is a good chance to recognize what people have in common and come together, he said.

Retired Col. Jim Parsons, who helped organize the event, said he was pleased with the turnout.

"Have we ever had a bigger one of these?" he asked.

It's not surprising, he said, because Bella Vista has a lot of older folks who knew service members as well as veterans, he said.

He was also glad to see people bringing children, he added.

"The future generations will be the one to carry on," he said.

One couple in attendance, Susan and Nels Olson, said they came eager to celebrate patriotism and they were very pleased with the event.

"It's about paying respect," Nels Olson said.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista The Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas honor guard posts the colors during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Veterans Wall of Honor.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Arkansas senator and retired Col. Jim Hendren speaks to a crowd gathered for a memorial day ceremony at the Veterans Wall of Honor Monday, May 31.