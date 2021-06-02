Keeping You Updated

Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel Concert

Andante Music Club of Bella Vista invites the public to the "Garth Smith Classical Piano Concert." The event will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, at the Mildred Cooper Memorial Chapel in Bella Vista. A varied repertoire of classical music will be presented. Also performing will be guest violinist Camille Austin. The program is free and open to everyone.

Farmers Markets

Bella Vista Farmers Market operates from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays through October in the parking lot of Village Center, 606 W. Lancashire Blvd. The Bella Vista Farmers Market is one of few markets in the Northwest Arkansas area that operates on Sundays. The outdoor market promotes health and wellness to the community while supporting local farmers, crafters and small businesses. The fun, family-friendly environment is a great place to gather on a Sunday afternoon, to fill your fridge with fresh goods, or simply visit with your neighbors. The market coordinator is accepting applications for vendors, nonprofit groups, crafters, musicians and entertainers. To apply, visit the city's website at http://www.bellavistaar.gov/farmers-market/ and complete the online application. Contact the market coordinator with questions at [email protected]

Mountain Happenings At Sim's Corner Farmers Market is scheduled every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 30 this year. The address is 10289 E. State Highway 90 in Pineville, Mo. It boasts a special themed event on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of each month. The market will be canceled if there is a 60 percent or greater chance of rain.

Bentonville Farmers Market On the Square is scheduled every Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through mid-October. The address is 100 N. Main Street, Bentonville. This market offers local fruits, vegetables, meats, cheeses, flowers and crafts. Market signage encourages face coverings, six feet of separation, and limited time spent shopping. Seniors and high-risk shoppers are encouraged to visit the market between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. Tents will be at least 10 feet apart and vendors will wear masks. In the majority of areas, only one side of the street will be utilized. The market will have four designated entrances. Six hand sanitizing stations are located throughout the market footprint.

Highlands Flea and Boutique

The Highlands Flea and Boutique will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 11, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 12. This 26th annual event will be held at Highlands Church and hosted by the United Methodist Women. All proceeds are donated to local women's and children's charities. Items for sale will include household, linens, collectibles, jewelry, furniture, books, lawn and garden, coffee shop, and bakery. If you wish to sell your own items for profit, make a reservation for an outside space by calling 479-855-2277.

International Food Festival

United Lutheran Church (100 Cooper Road, Bella Vista) is hosting the Annual Village International Food Festival in June, July, August and October this year. June 12 will be the first. It will serve food via "drive-up" service from 4 to 6 p.m. This month is good ol' American food (meatloaf, potato casserole, green beans, roll and apple cake). Call the church office at 479-855-1325 for reservations. The deadline for reservations is June 10. Cost is $12 per meal.

Next month is Jamaican food. Everyone is welcome!

Bella Vista Fourth of July Parade

Although there may be some minor changes, Bella Vista's Fourth of July Parade will be back this year and start at 10 a.m. on July 3 at the Sugar Creek Shopping Center. The parking lot provides a long stretch of awnings, so there's shade for many of the spectators. This year, the parade will circle the entire parking lot, leaving space for social distancing if the audience wants that. To be in the parade go to www.bellavistaneighbor.com or call Julie Hull at 479-876-3379.

Bella Vista Historical Museum

More volunteers are needed to serve as docents at least one afternoon per month to welcome visitors and answer questions about the museum exhibits. Men and women who enjoy interacting with others and want to learn more about Bella Vista's history are welcome to contact Volunteer Coordinator, Jill Werner, at 479-721-3122 or by email, [email protected]

The museum is currently open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. It features exhibits about Bella Vista history going back over 100 years. Admission is free. Masks are available but no longer required. The museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way, at the corner of Highway 71 and Kingsland, next door to the former American Legion building. Phone 479-855-2335 or visit the website at bellavistamuseum.org.

Bella Vista Library

The library is now open to 100 percent capacity, including computers, study rooms and the reading room, and extended hours are now in place.

Library hours are: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, closed from 1 to 2 p.m.; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, closed from 1 to 2 p.m.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.

The popular Summer Reading Program is back, with a kick-off celebration featuring Science with Mr. Jeff at 2 p.m. Monday, June 14 at the library, 11 Dickens Place. The theme of this year's program is "Tails and Tales." The library will spend the summer celebrating animals and stories. Participants can register for the Summer Reading Program at the kick-off event. Logging of books and activities will again be through Beanstack, and the link can be found at the library's website, http://bvpl.org/.

In addition to Summer Reading, weekly in-person storytime begins at 10 a.m. Friday, June 4. This will be hosted in the library's new garden area, weather permitting. Seating is limited, so attendees must register in advance. Registration for each Friday's program will open one week prior to the event through the summer. To register, patrons must come in or call the library at 479-855-1753.

For questions or further information about programs, call the library at 479-855-1753 or visit http://bvpl.org/.

Bella Vista Courtesy Van

Bella Vista Courtesy Van has resumed services. In order to ride the van, and to ensure everyone's initial safety, all drivers and passengers must wear masks and have received their vaccinations and completed the full two-week immunization period following their last shot(s).

Before scheduling the first ride, riders need to provide a copy of their covid vaccination record by scanning the card and emailing it to [email protected] or mailing a copy to 1801 Forest Hills Blvd., Suite 120, Bella Vista, AR 72715. Records will be updated and the copy will be destroyed. Caregivers riding with van customers are also required to provide their shot records and wear masks. As in the past, ride reservations must be made 48 hours in advance by calling 479-855-7663.

The Courtesy Van looks forward to continuing its service to those with transportation needs. Anyone interested in being a volunteer driver or scheduler can learn more by calling the number above and leaving a message.

Property Owners Association -- POA

The outdoor pools at Kingsdale and Metfield are now open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Kingsdale offers an adult-only pool, a family pool and a small wading pool. Metfield has a family pool and a separate wading pool.

The Beach at Lake Avalon features a fun swimming area, stand-up paddleboard and kayak rentals, a picnic area, sand volleyball court, horseshoe pits and more. One of the more popular features at the beach is the VIP Lounge, a covered pergola right next to the water which can be rented for a half or a full day. The shaded VIP lounge comes with chairs and is often rented for family get-togethers. The beach is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Admission to the beach and pools is free to each member who has a valid POA Activity Card or Dependent Activity Card. All dependents over age 6 must have their own card for free admission. A daily fee will be charged for those without an Activity or Dependent Card or those with Guest Cards.

Kayak Demo Days -- June 5 -Ozark Mountain Trading Company will hold its annual event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at Lake Ann Park, 13 Windermere Lane, with more than 2,000 boats to choose from.

Volunteers are needed for the Bella Vista Charity Classic Tournament which will host both the APT and WAPT this year from June 23-26. This is the fifth year for the tournament and over $121,000 has been raised for local charities. Please join, as volunteers are a huge part of this success. A volunteer form can be found on the POA website or any golf club pro shop.

The marina at Lakepoint offers pontoon boats, a fishing boat, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards for rent. Summer hours effective now are: Monday, closed; Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Surrounding Area

Walmart AMP

Happy Hours at the Walmart AMP will continue June 5, June 11-12 and June 18-19 before full-scale concerts return to the venue in late June.

Happy hours on the Choctaw Plaza, sponsored by Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer, include food, drinks and free live music by local and regional artists. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the music starts at 6 p.m.

Tables are available for open seating on a first-come, first-served basis. A limited number of tables can be reserved in advance. Reservations start at $25 for parties of four or less and $35 for parties of six to eight. Reserve your tables now at www.amptickets.com or by calling 479.443.5600. Reservations will close 48 hours prior to each event.

Reserved tables will be held for patrons until 6 p.m. After that time any vacant reserved tables will be released for open seating.

June Happy Hour performances include: Saturday, June 5 Nace Brothers with Jon Dooly; Friday, June 11 Jukebox with Ashtyn Barbaree; Saturday, June 12 The Royale with TJ Scarlett; Friday, June 18 Funk Factory with Neon Flight Duo; Saturday, June 19 The Juice with TJ Scarlett

Proceeds from AMP Happy Hours support Walton Arts Center's Ghost Light Recovery Fund. The Ghost Light Recovery Fund helps Walton Arts Center offset lost revenue from canceled performances, continue education and intermission programming, maintain facilities and support staff until full-scale performances can resume.

For more information about AMP Happy Hours and for upcoming concert tours scheduled to make a stop at the Walmart AMP later this summer, please visit www.amptickets.com.

Walmart AMP -- July 4

Mark your calendars for the July 4th Fireworks Spectacular presented by the Walmart AMP and featuring the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas under the direction of Paul Haas on Sunday, July 4.

Celebrate the 4th of July holiday with a patriotic concert and fireworks sponsored by the city of Rogers. Walmart AMP gates open at 6 pm. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. and concludes with a firework display at 9:15 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, June 1, at 10 a.m. and prices range from $3 to $35. Purchase your tickets now to get the discounted price. Tickets are available by calling 479-443-5600, visiting www.amptickets.com or in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office. AMP Box Office hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays. Walton Arts Center's Box Office is still closed to walk-up sales.

This event gives the community an opportunity to experience a patriotic pops performance at NWA's premier outdoor amphitheater. SoNA's concert will celebrate the beauty and grandeur of America and honor our nation's veterans and those who bravely serve in our nation's armed forces.

The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas was founded in 1954 and has provided over 60 years of musical performances and educational opportunities. Under the musical direction of Paul Haas, SoNA presents classical and pops performances for symphonic music lovers in Northwest Arkansas, and is a resident company of Walton Arts Center.

July 4th Fireworks Spectacular is made possible by support from Walmart and Synchrony.