Estate sales company sees rebounding business

A Bella Vista-based estate sales business is rebounding in a big way.

The global pandemic cut sales last year by 70 percent, said David Hamilton, Bella Vista Estate Sales and Service owner.

"Last year was a little tough," he said.

The business, which handles estate sales in Benton and Washington counties, usually averages 40 sales a year.

Last year's total topped at 20, he said.

Due to restrictions and concerns, the business suspended in-person operations for a while and began to host online sales to try to boost efforts.

In coming months, in-person sales resumed, with 10 customers allowed in to shop, while asked to wear masks and gloves, he said.

Now, as covid-19 restrictions have lifted or changed, Hamilton has seen a spike in sales. "We are going to have 46 sales this year," he said. "We're booked up now to the first of August."

This year will likely see those folks who put off moving until this year, or decided to wait to downsize or retire, he said.

Families who hold sales after a family member passes contribute to approximately 40 percent of his business, he said, with another 40 percent attributed to people who are downsizing. The remaining 20 percent can be attributed to corporate relocations -- vendors who are asked to move overseas for their job, he said.

People are intrigued by estate sales, Hamilton said, because there's such a variety of items available -- some of which are brand new.

Customers can usually only pay about 25 to 50 percent of the retail value, he added.

In his seven years in business, Hamilton has seen quite a few interesting items. Civil War memorabilia is very prevalent in this area, he said. People flocked to a sale held by owners of an E. Fay Jones-designed home. The mid-century furniture from Europe was extremely popular, he said.

Other items -- such as a 1799 bible -- interest people for other reasons. The bible was purchased by the University of Arkansas for religious studies, he said.

The thrill of the hunt entices people.

"Every home (usually) has something completely bizarre," he said.

With Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson lifting mask restrictions, Hamilton said his business remains cautious and respectful for all customers, no matter their level of comfort.

"We're still watching it," he said. "I won't bring 200 people into an 1,800 square foot home to shop," he said.

All his staff members are still wearing masks, offer hand sanitizer, ask people to wash their hands – and give others space.

Everyone has a different level of comfortability in this new normal, Hamilton said, so his staff is asking all customers to be respectful of others.

When customers return to estate sales – now or in the future – Hamilton said he and his staff will wholeheartedly welcome those shoppers.

One aspect that hasn't changed through all this? Customers looking for that special buy.

"Every sale has something in it that brings people in," Hamilton said.