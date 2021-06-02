Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild

The Bella Vista Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild Scholarship Committee is pleased to announce the 2022 Mary V. Pumphrey Memorial Scholarship has been awarded to Megan Pigeon, a first-year student at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. Megan is an apparel merchandising and product development major and is active in her community of Siloam Springs. She is also active in Benton County 4-H, having competed, taught classes and workshops, and enjoys sharing her sewing skills with others. Megan received $1,650 which will be awarded to her through the University of Arkansas. The Scholarship Committee consists of scholarship chair Mary Lange Kalin, Rebecca Logsdon, Vicki Donnell, Laurie Davis, Sandy Wilson and Barbara Betz. For information and to apply, please visit calicocutups.com or email Mary Lange Kalin at [email protected]

Civil War Roundtable

The Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable will hold its next meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at the Bella Vista Historical Museum, located at 1885 Bella Vista Way, at the corner of Highway 71 and Kingsland. The program will be presented by local historical artist Daniel Hoffbauer, who will be displaying some of his work and discussing the inspiration for them and the events they depict. Several of his paintings portray scenes from the battles of Pea Ridge and Prairie Grove. For more information, contact Chuck Pribbernow at [email protected] or call 479-790-4118.

Needlework Club

The Bella Vista Needlework Club will meet again, starting Monday, June 7, at Riordan Hall, at 10 a.m. every Monday. Members do various needlework projects such as knitting, crocheting, cross-stitch, weaving, embroidery, etc. All work on their own projects. On the first Monday of the month, there is a meeting, social, and a show and tell. Needlework Club dues are $2 annually. Riordan Hall has a small charge if you don't have a picture POA activity card, otherwise, just show your card at the desk each time and no fee will be charged by Riordan. Please call or text Rosalyn Sloan at 479-276-2033 with any questions. New members are welcome.

Village Lake Writers and Poets

The June meeting will be held under the pavilion at Tanyard Creek in Bella Vista from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 9. The Village Lake Writers and Poets' meetings are free and open to the public. The new co-director and local author, Donna May will host and lead the writing activities for the day. There are always open readings, so carry your writing journal, notebook or book to celebrate and share and bring along favorite writing pens and paper, a sack lunch and drinks, a recent poem or prose you have been working on, and share the day with someone or invite others. The pavilion has been reserved for the entire day and you are welcome to spend an inspirational day of writing. Bring your chair, quilt or lounger for a more comfortable stay. The group meets monthly on the second Wednesday of the month. For more information, email [email protected] or call 608-642-1294.

Christian Women's Connection

The Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, at Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E Lancashire Blvd. The speaker and feature will be Debbie Monahan. The title of her presentation will be Perception and Trust. This brunch is held on the second Wednesday of each month. At this time, reservations and masks are required. The brunch is $10. The program is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries, an international organization. For reservations or information, call 479-876-5422 or email [email protected] The Prayer Connection will be at 9 a.m. on June 2, at 26 Drummore Drive, Bella Vista.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)

Chapter 532 meets every Saturday morning at Riordan Hall, 2 Riordan Drive, Bella Vista. Meetings will begin again on June 12. The club will have a weigh-in at 9:30 a.m., followed by a meeting. All meetings are for interested men and women looking to lose weight. It's not always smooth sailing on the weight loss journey. The support "net" work you have through TOPS and its members will give you the motivation and support you need on your weight loss journey.

Woodcarvers Club

The Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club is a group of local artisans that meets regularly to share art, exchange experiences in woodworking and stay connected to members. Due to covid, the temporary meeting place is at the Bella Vista Assembly of God church gymnasium, located at 1771 Forest Hills Blvd., at 1 p.m. every Thursday.

On the third Thursday of each month, there is a class on some aspect of carving, wood-burning, finishing or another interesting topic. Classes are a great way to practice techniques, learn new ways to achieve your goal, and discover your own unique style.

The club's purpose is to promote the general fields of carving, wood-burning and sculpting of wood, and to promote a greater appreciation of wood in an artistic expression. The club is dedicated to giving back to the community through activities teaching children and adults the art of carving, as held at Concordia, Brookfield Assisted Living Center and the Bella Vista Library. Visitors are always welcome. At this time, masks are still required. For more information, contact Jean Visnich, president, at 479-426-8409 or email, [email protected]

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets from 3:30 to 5 p.m. every Monday in the fellowship hall of the Highland Christian Church, located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista (enter at the north door). To attend, you must have had at least the first dose of the covid vaccination. Social distancing and mask-wearing are required. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join. Women of all ages and voice ranges are invited to experience barbershop singing. For more information or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, director, at 479 876 7204 or visit the website at www.perfectharmonybv.com.

NWA Women's Chorus

NWA Women's Chorus (aka Bella Vista Women's Chorus) is rehearsing again. If you love to sing, women from Benton, Washington and McDonald counties are invited to join. All are welcome, with no tryouts or experience needed. Performances include classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs, schools, care centers and veteran centers. Rehearsals are at 12:45 p.m. every Monday at Bella Vista's St. Bernard Church Hall, with plenty of room to spread out and follow Arkansas State covid-19 guidelines. Call Elaine at 918-857-1675 or checkout www.NWArkansasWomensChorus.com.

Area Radio Club

The Bella Vista Area Radio Club is conducting virtual meetings on the first Thursday of each month via YouTube Live. In-person monthly license testing has resumed on the second Saturday of the month. All amateur radio enthusiasts and prospective hams are invited. Details are online at www.BellaVistaRadioClub.org, on the club's Facebook Group, at www.YouTube.com/BellaVistaRadioClub, or by calling Ron Evans at 479-270-5584.

American Legion Post 341

Veterans affiliated with any branch of the military interested in becoming members of Bella Vista American Legion Post 341 are asked to call for membership details and information at 605-440-0255 (Brad Kennell).