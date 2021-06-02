Bella Vista's Unofficial Mascot

The bison pictured in last week's Weekly Vista isn't the first bison to find a home in Bella Vista. The following is a reprint from the March 16, 2016, Weekly Vista.

Did you know that the bison used to be the "unofficial mascot" for Bella Vista? Here's the story of how that came to be ...

The barn that has been the home of the Wishing Spring Gallery since 1984 was formerly a dairy barn, converted to that use by C.A. Linebarger in 1941. When John Cooper Sr. bought the property in the early 1960s, a friend of his decided it was the perfect spot for a herd of bison.

Prior to the construction of Walgreens and the other businesses along that stretch of Highway 71, the property had not been raised in elevation (that happened during the last dredging of Lake Bella Vista in the 2000-2003 timeframe), so the land was level from the dairy barn over to the highway, a fitting spot for bison to roam.

According to the January 26, 1982, Weekly Vista, the herd started with two bison in 1968 brought from the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge in Oklahoma as a gift to Mr. Cooper by his friend Whit Stephens, an Arkansas industrialist and owner of the Arkla Village frontier town in southwest Arkansas. The bison were soon at home with reinforced fencing installed to provide a grazing pasture along Highway 71.

In August 1970, the monthly Village Vista had announced a nationwide property-owner contest to name the first addition to the herd, a female born August 7. The newspaper received 132 names among 500 entries, and the October issue announced a winner -- Ron Whitely of Hemple, Mo. The winning name was Sugar Creek Sue.

In May 1972, there was another addition to the herd. The Pioneer Club named this one ... Sugar Creek Sue's brother became Pinion Pete. Then in June 1973, the Vista reported Sugar Creek Sue had just given birth to her first offspring.

The Benton County Democrat on June 4, 1975, referred to the bison as the "Unofficial Mascot" of Bella Vista, saying there were by then eight in the herd. Haden Evans, an employee of Cooper's construction department and the bison caretaker from the beginning, said they ate 15 gallons of dry feed every day, in addition to pasture grazing. They were a big attraction for the tourists, but Evans cautioned against approaching the fence if there were new calves in the herd as they were extremely protective of their newborn.

By July 1976, the Vista reported the herd was up to 10, and by July 1980, the report was 13 bison with 10 adults and 3 calves.

As the herd grew, the feed bill grew, so Cooper decided it was time to sell them. By January 1982, they were all dispersed, with two going to a private rancher and the rest to the Holiday Island Exotic Animal Park, located at that time near Eureka Springs.

Linebarger converted this barn to a dairy barn in 1941 and named it Wishing Spring for the spring across Highway 71 up on the hill that supplied water to the barn. The pasture filled the entire area between the highway and the barn, giving the bison, when they arrived in the late 1960’s, plenty of room to graze.

This picture of the bison was taken in 1970 right after the first baby, Sugar Creek Sue, was born.