Bella Vista Public Library welcomes back patrons, programs

BELLA VISTA -- The Bella Vista Public Library is welcoming back summer reading programs and events in its newly expanded space.

The popular summer reading program is back, with a kick-off celebration featuring Science with Mr. Jeff at 2 p.m. Monday, June 14, in the library at 11 Dickens Place.

The theme of this year's program is "Tails and Tales." The Library will spend the summer celebrating animals and stories.

Bella Vista's own Highland Pet Company is graciously donating one pound of pet food to the Bella Vista Animal Shelter for each person who signs up for this year's program and another five pounds for each person who completes the program.

Participants can register for the summer reading program at the kick-off event. Logging of books and activities will again be through Beanstack, and the link can be found at the library's website, http://bvpl.org/.

This program is not just for kids, but readers of all ages, and there are two categories: Chapter Books and Picture Books. The program will run from June 14 to July 19. During that time, the library will offer events for all ages, from preschool-aged children to adults. The program is a way to encourage everyone to take some time to read.

Storytime returns

In addition to summer reading, weekly in-person storytime begins at 10 a.m. Friday, June 4. This will be hosted in the library's new garden area, weather permitting. Seating is limited, so attendees must register in advance. Registration for each Friday's program will open one week prior to the event through the summer. To register, patrons must come in or call the library at 479-855-1753.

Extended hours now available

The library is now open to 100 percent capacity, including computers, study rooms and the reading room, and extended hours are now in place.

Library hours are:

• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, closed from 1 to 2 p.m.

• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, closed from 1 to 2 p.m.

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

• Closed Sunday

For questions or further information about programs, call the library at 479-855-1753 or visit http://bvpl.org/.