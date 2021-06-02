ASTRONOMY: Hoping for clear skies in June

Perpetual gloom! As May ends and June begins, we have had so many days of rain and overcast that it has been really difficult if you like to look at a clear sky at night and see the stars.

I spent last week in Santa Fe, N.M., hoping to see some very dark skies and clear views of the constellations. Alas, Santa Fe, too, was mostly overcast or raining, with only one day of the rich, clear blue sky one can see at over 6,000 feet and only one clear night.

Nevertheless, we might get some clearer skies at night in June, so it is good to remind my skywatcher friends of what they might see.

First of all, on a clear June night, one can really start to see dense parts of the Milky Way, after about 10 p.m. It is best to find dark skies from which to view it, and the best instrument available for seeing it on its biggest scale is a good pair of binoculars. These are present in most homes and it surprising what these instruments can reveal.

One can scan the whole length of the Milky Way, at least the northern portion one can see from northern latitudes, or one can concentrate on what can be seen directly south. Here our galaxy is at its densest from our point of view. If one looks directly south, over all of the summer months, one will be looking toward the center of our galaxy which is about 23,000 light-years from us. The actual center can't be seen, but the next arm inward in our spiral is loaded with interesting objects and nebulae.

I thought it might be useful to include an image of a galaxy somewhat like ours in appearance which presents itself face-on to us. It is in the Big Dipper, which is overhead if one looks north. Within the boundaries of the Big Dipper, there are many galaxies to see, all requiring a 10-inch scope or larger to see to advantage. They are all millions of light-years away, much further than the stars that form the Big Dipper itself. The one I have picked to show you is called M101 and you can see the spiral arms plainly. It resembles a pinwheel because, as this galaxy rotates over very long periods of time, the stars spread into trailing arms -- really beautiful. This is one of my best images and I am happy to have gotten it. It was made with a 16-inch telescope I used some years ago.

Jupiter and Saturn are visible in the southeast at dawn, and Venus will be increasingly visible in the west, after sunset.

But ... all of this seeing of wonderful things in the night sky depends on dark and clear skies. I do hope things dry up a bit because June can be the beginning of the summer display of our Milky Way, as well as many other beautiful things.

David Cater is a former faculty member of JBU. Email him at [email protected] Opinions expressed are those of the author.