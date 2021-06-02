No headline

VETERANS POST

by Freddy Groves

Career Retraining

If you've lost your job due to the pandemic, to the extent that you know you need a different career, the Department of Veterans Affairs might be able to help.

The Veteran Rapid Retraining Assistance Program is in place and accepting applications for education and training from veterans who are out of work.

There are a number of qualifications for eligibility: Over age 22 but not older than 66, out of work because of COVID, not eligible for GI Bill or VR&E benefits (or you transferred your GI Bill benefits to family members), not disabled, not in a federal or state jobs program, and not getting unemployment (including CARES ACT benefits).

The education and training offered covers VET TEC (Veteran Employment Through Technology Education Courses) at the associates degree level, non-college degree, or certificate level. These courses are accelerated and are in fields such as health care, education, media, engineering and high-tech. The VA, working with the Department of Labor, came up with a list of 208 potential careers that can spring from those high-demand occupations, ranging from electrical and mechanical engineers to web developers and graphic designers to commercial drivers, carpenters and machinists. Plus cost estimators, special-ed teachers and clergy.

If you're eligible, you can get up to 12 months of tuition and a monthly housing allowance. There is a specific list of schools that have been accepted into the program, although that list is very long.

The caveat: If you're considering this, don't delay. There's a time limit (December 2022), a money limit in funding and a participant limit of 17,250 veterans. Once one of those is reached, no further applications will be accepted.

Call the VA at 888-442-4551 with questions. Or go online to va.gov and put Veteran Rapid Retraining Assistance Program (VRRAP) in the search box for the whole list of potential careers and the schools.

STRANGE BUT TRUE

By Lucie Winborne

* The word hundred is derived from the word "hundrath," which actually means 120 and not 100.

* New Yorkers went through a bizarre phase of wearing chameleons as living ornaments in 1894. They were fastened to cushions, scarves and women's bodices with tiny chains and collars as little "jeweled playthings," but thankfully the trend was shut down by the SPCA, which banned their sale -- though not until over 10,000 of the creatures were already running loose in the city.

* The microwave was invented after a researcher walked by a radar tube and a chocolate bar melted in his pocket.

* Any photo you've ever seen of the Milky Way from space is either of another galaxy or an artist's rendition, since we're inside the galaxy and can't take an aerial view.

* Kangaroos hop because their leg structure doesn't permit them to walk independently.

* A 6-year-old Chinese boy named Ming Ming fell from an eight-story window, only to catch his ears in a metal grate, thereby saving his life.

* In 2019, the Wendy's fast-food chain released a tabletop board game titled "Feast of Legends." It's played in a similar fashion to Dungeons and Dragons, with Wendy as the Queen and main character.

* Bananas are a natural source of radioactive isotopes. Just a few can often trigger radiation sensors used at U.S. ports to detect smuggled nuclear material.

* The Sistine Chapel contains a small side room nicknamed the "Room of Tears." This is where the new Pope is taken after winning the election, to relieve the emotion of that process.

Thought for the Day: "If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader." -- John Quincy Adams

CONTRACT BRIDGE

by Steve Becker

THE BIDDING TELLS THE TALE

East dealer.

Neither side vulnerable.

NORTH

[S] A 7 6 3

[H] K Q 10 4

[D] K 2

[C] A 7 5

WEST

[S] K

[H] 9 7 2

[D] J 9 7 6 3

[C] Q 10 8 3

EAST

[S] 10 9 4

[H] A J 8 5

[D] A 5 4

[C] K J 2

SOUTH

[S] Q J 8 5 2

[H] 6 3

[D] Q 10 8

[C] 9 6 4

The bidding:

East South West North

1 [C] Pass 2 [C] Dble

Pass 2 [S] Pass 3 [S]

Pass Pass Pass

Opening lead -- three of clubs.

One of the great things about bridge is that every once in a while, even if you've been playing a very long time, you see something you've never seen before. Take today's deal, which cropped up in a local duplicate game.

At most tables, South wound up in two or three spades after East opened one club, West raised to two and North doubled. At those tables where North raised South's two-spade response to three, it was critical that South find a way to avoid losing five tricks. Only one declarer succeeded.

The play was virtually the same at every table. Declarer won the opening club lead with dummy's ace and played the king of diamonds. East won, cashed the king of clubs and led the jack of clubs to West's queen. West then shifted to a heart, East taking the king with the ace and exiting with a diamond to South's queen. Declarer thereupon led the queen of spades, hoping West had started with the K-x. West's king was taken by the ace, but South later lost a spade to East's ten for down one.

The declarers who failed to make nine tricks in spades missed a key inference available from the bidding. While East could certainly open one club on a three-card suit, West was hardly likely to raise clubs without four-card support.

Once East was credited with just three clubs, there were only three distributions he could have started with: 4-3-3-3, 3-4-3-3, or 4-4-2-3. East therefore could not have the low doubleton spade the unsuccessful declarers were hoping for.

Since the contract could not be made if East had the king of spades, South's only legitimate chance for nine tricks was to play West for specifically the singleton king. Accordingly, the lone successful declarer led a low spade from his hand after taking the diamond queen and ended up with a top score for his efforts.

