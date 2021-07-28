Weekly Vista obituaries for July 28, 2021

Barbara (Bobbie) Ann Brown

Barbara (Bobbie) Ann Brown, 69, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Friday, July 23, 2021, in Rogers, Ark.

She was born May 29, 1952, in Brooklyn, N.Y. She worked for the Bentonville Public Schools.

She is survived by her long-time significant other, Larry M. Kemper of Bella Vista.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory, 2258 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, Arkansas. Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Mary Ellen (Cassat) Lovett

Mary Ellen (Cassat) Lovett, 101, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.

Born April 3, 1919, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, she was a daughter of Lyle M. Cassat and Zua Christel Richardson Cassat. She spent her childhood in Clarinda, Iowa, and attended Parsons College in Fairfield, Iowa, where she met her future husband, Douglas Edwin Lovett. Mary Ellen was married on June 12, 1938, in Clarinda. She and Doug spent their first years living in Marion, and Richmond, Ind., until World War II. Following the war, they settled in Des Moines, Iowa, where they lived for 33 years. She was active in PTA and scout work while her two sons were growing up. She also enjoyed playing bridge and golf. She was an active member of P.E.O., having been initiated in 1938. During her time in Des Moines, she worked in the P.E.O. executive headquarters as an assistant to the recording secretaries. In 1979, Doug retired and they moved to Bella Vista, Ark., where she became a charter member of P.E.O. chapter BR and its first president. They traveled frequently and played golf at many top locations around the country. They held many life-long and supportive friendships with other couples, not only in the places they lived for years, but also from their winters in Ft. Myers, Fla. Mary Ellen also enjoyed spending many hours doing research on the Impressionist painter Mary Cassatt who was a third cousin of her father. She became quite knowledgeable and would often give presentations on her life and art.

After her husband's death in 2002, she moved to Fort Wayne in 2005, to be near her elder son, and resided for many years at Arbor Glen Retirement Community.

Survivors include her two sons, Edwin (Anne) Lovett of Fort Wayne and Kenneth (Becky) Lovett of Stuart, Fla.; five grandchildren, Elizabeth (Richard) Malmstrom, Christopher (Bonnie) Lovett, Douglas (Christen) Lovett II, Alissa (Jay) Mahoney, and Alexis Lovett; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas; sister, Dorothy; and brother, Kenneth.

A memorial service is now planned at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd, Bella Vista, AR 72714.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Saint Anne Home and Retirement Community, 1900 Randallia Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46805, or Cottey College (a P.E.O. philanthropy), 1000 W. Austin Blvd., Nevada, MO 64772.

PAID OBITUARY

Barbara Ellen Magyar

Barbara Ellen Magyar, 70, of Bella Vista, Ark., formerly of Hot Springs Village, died Sunday, July 25, 2021, at her residence.

She was born April 2, 1951, in Alexandria, Va., the daughter of Mary Hedges and James Albert Frye. She enjoyed life, especially gardening, along with crafting and mosaic art. She was an executive assistant for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Virginia Frye, Lorraine Carter; and one brother, James "Butch" Frye.

She is survived by her husband, William "Bill" Magyar of Bella Vista; two sons, David Andrew "Andy" Magyar (Donna) of Overland Park, Kan., Edward "Ed" Magyar (Jennifer) of Parkville, Mo.; five brothers, Albert Douglas "Billy" Frye of Texas, George Frye (Joyce) of Virginia, Leslie Frye of Texas, Russell Frye of Maryland, Charles Carter (Debbie) of Virginia; three sisters, Carol Faucett (Wayne), Shirley Frye, Debbie Richardson (Steve) Steve all of Virginia; and three grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Quantico National Cemetery located in Quantico, Va.

Memorials may be sent to The Salvation Army or St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

Arrangements by Epting Funeral Home Bentonville, Ark. Condolences: www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.

Keith Richard Manring

Keith Richard Manring, 47, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Sunday, July 18, 2021.

He was born on Nov. 10, 1973, in McHenry, Ill., the son of Dudley and Pamela Manring.

He worked for 18 years in the printing industry. He enjoyed football, watching comedians, and treasured his friendships.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dudley and Marilyn Manring, Howard Cobb and Vivian Wassinger.

He is survived by his daughter, Calista Manring; girlfriend, Guadalupe Serrano; parents, Dudley and Pamela Manring; and two siblings, Marc Manring, Melanie Manring.

A memorial service was held at Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory, 2258 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, Ark., on Monday, July 26, 2021, with Pastor Melissa Ehrhardt presiding.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.