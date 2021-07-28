Shop closing, barbers moving

The Town Center Barber Shop is going out of business on July 31, but four of the barbers at the establishment are moving to a different location and hope to see their customers there.

Owner Marv Van Ausdall said he has been running the shop for 16 years and is the third owner of the business. He has been a barber for many years, having established a shop in Johnston, Iowa, in 1964 that his daughter now runs. He is now retiring.

"It'll be quite a change for me. I'll be out there golfing at least twice a week. It's sad to see all these people leave," he said.

A beautician who works in the back of the shop, Karen Anderson, has also decided to retire, Van Ausdall added.

However, barbers Brett and Kelli Smith, Butch Cowdin and Scott Roadcap are moving to C & M Barber Shop at 2854 Bella Vista Way next to Domino's, across Highway 71 from CVS. They will be available the first week of August, Brett said.

The barbers have numerous years of experience between them. Brett has been at Town Center Barber Shop for 10 and a half years. Before that he was in residential construction and, when the industry took a dive, he learned a new trade. Kelli has been at the shop for 12 years, and before that, she was at Bella Vista Beauty Salon, Brett said. Kelli noted she has a total of 34 years in the business. Butch has more than 50 years in the business, Kelli said, and Scott has 30 years of experience.

C & M Barber Shop accepts walk-ins and appointments and has four chairs. It is open Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. To reach Kelli, Brett, Scott or Butch, call 417-355-1008.