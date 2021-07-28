Scoreboard

Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association

Berksdale, July 21 -- Two Hole Throw-out

A-Flight: First -- Joe D'Anna (22); Second -- Dave Prudhomme (23); Third (3-way tie) -- Ralph Nimmer, John Swinney and Doug Mills (24)

B-Flight: First -- Paul Williamsen (22); Second -- Bill Winzig (23); Third (3-way tie) -- Ken Bloese, Ralph Trigg and Dean Sobel (24)

C-Flight: First (tie) -- Dale Zumbro and Steve Gardner (21); Third (tie) -- Jim Sours and Chet Campbell (22)

D-Flight: First (tie) -- Mike Robinson and Doug McKibben (17); Third (tie) -- Ben Soliday and Jim Hofferber (20)