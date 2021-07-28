OPINION: Is it possible to consider something beyond God?

To say that our world is complicated is probably the most oversimplified statement I have ever made. The biblical psalmist at least knew something of the complexity of our world when he wrote (Psalm 8): "Lord, our Lord, How excellent is Your name in all the earth, Who have set Your glory above the heavens ... When I consider Your heavens, the work of Your finger, The moon and the stars, which You have ordained, What is man that You are mindful of him, And the son of man that You visit him? For You have made him a little lower than the angels, And You have crowned him with glory and honor. You have made him to have dominion over the works of Your hands..." Boy, if he only knew how right he was!

Again, in the Prologue to the Gospel of John (1:1-5), John proclaims: "In the beginning was the Word (Jesus), and the Word was with God and the Word was God. He was in the beginning with God. All things were made through Him, and without Him nothing was made that was made. In Him was life, and the life was the light of men. And the light shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not comprehend it."

Apparently, our universe and our planet earth had a beginning. As Christians, we accept by faith that God (and Jesus) created all that is, but that does not explain how it all happened. Scientists today have worked hard to understand how everything began and would love to find a "Theory of Everything" that explains how our universe all goes together, but that is elusive. However, they have discovered that our known universe began some 13.7 billion years ago from a small concentration of everything in the universe several millimeters across. They call it "the Big Bang Theory." Apparently, they can determine this information from the microwave background that permeates all of space.

Don't ask me to explain it. I'm not that smart but, apparently, there are other people who are smart enough to understand it. Ask Newton, Albert Einstein, or Stephen Hawking. Oh, I know they are all deceased, but their works are still available for us to read and study. Start with Hawking's 2010 book, "The Grand Design," and be prepared for the shock of your life.

Scientists have determined that when the Big Bang occurred, the universe expanded by a factor of 1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 in .000000000000000000000000000000 00001 of a second. Now, that is fast! It makes the speed of light at 186,000 miles-per-second seem like it's standing still. And, since modern scientists say that nothing can exceed the speed of light, the Big Bang obviously is a BIG exception. I cannot comprehend how they figured all of that out, and I have not even mentioned the quantum theory that makes our atoms look like solar systems, but be aware that our children are studying all of this and wondering about their faith.

While not wanting to actually confront our scientists (I would undoubtedly lose), I still am interested in the "exceptions." There are a lot of unknowns. Our scientists like to point to a "singularity" where a physical quantity becomes infinite, but they don't much like equating being infinite the same as being God. However, look at our own situation. Whenever a person considers all of the universe, both its immensity and its minutiae, how did it just happen that a planet was created that could sustain a carbon-based life? If the earth tilted just 2 degrees off its axis, or if it was only a few miles closer or farther away from the sun, there would not be life as we know it. So, why do we exist at all?

There are other interesting questions. If our universe came from a few densely packed millimeters of "stuff," was there anything before it and where did the "stuff" come from? And, if our universe is almost 14 billion light years across and expanding at light speed, where is it all going? Does space have an end to it? Are there other universes out there in space that we do not know about? And, if God created our universe, is it possible to consider something beyond God?

Too much thought, experimentation, and observation have gone into the conclusions of our scientists, but they are still stuck with the concept of "theory" and confess that they do not have all of the answers. Obviously, I don't have the answers either. I actually feel so small when considering the immensity of our universe and our creation that I marvel that God would care enough to create this earth and us. Our scientists are looking hard for a theory of everything that explains how all of this goes together but, for me, the only theory that comes close to making sense of any of it resides in my belief in God. Even Einstein and Hawking admit the theory of God is a real possibility. But if you really want to know about our universe and how it works, read their writings and be amazed. It's a great time to be alive.

• • •

Robert Box has been a law enforcement chaplain for 27 years. He is a master-level chaplain with the International Conference of Police Chaplains and is an endorsed chaplain with the American Baptist Churches, USA. He also currently serves as a deputy sheriff chaplain for the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Opinions expressed in the article are the opinions of the author and not the agencies he serves.