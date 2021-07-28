LETTER: Here we go again

Jim Parsons is suing the Property Owners Association for a record eleventh time. This time around, Mr. Parsons is suing the POA because he is against the much-needed assessment increase which was voted upon and approved by the membership. Keep in mind that Mr. Parsons' record of success is limited, with a partial win on one insignificant lawsuit, combined with ten losses.

To prevail in his case against the POA, he must first prove that "improved lot owners do not use amenities as much as unimproved lot owners." You got that right, he needs to prove that a member who owns a lot without a home and who probably lives in another state, plays more golf or goes fishing on our lakes more often than a member that lives in Bella Vista. This argument by Mr. Parsons lacks common sense and is a complete waste of time. The above quote, and another quote below, are from a legal document submitted to the courts by Mr. Parsons' lawyer.

Second, he needs to prove "there was no financial need for an assessment" increase. Keep in mind the assessment increase was approved in January of 2020, which was just seven months after the POA spent $4 million to put out the Trafalgar fire, a fire that everyone knows the POA did not start. Combine the Trafalgar fire expense with 20 years where there was no assessment increase and it is easy to see the POA was in a dire financial situation and absolutely needed an assessment increase. The membership understood this financial need and overwhelmingly voted in favor of the increase. Mr. Parsons' efforts to overturn this vote of the membership is an attempt to thwart the will of the membership.

I predict Mr. Parsons will be disappointed with the outcome of his latest legal misadventure. Undoubtedly, he will lose once again. Unfortunately, his latest crusade will take funds away from improving our amenities. Instead, these funds will be used to pay lawyers. This is another frivolous lawsuit, the eleventh.

Ruth Hatcher

Former Chair of the Board of Directors

Bella Vista