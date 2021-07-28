LETTER: A salute

After watching the 4th of July parade, a reality came back to me. A very nice lady thanked me for saluting the American flag as it went by. As a Viet Nam veteran, I will always salute the flag I served under. The national anthem, the only one we have, was presented and not "jazzed" up. At the risk of upsetting somebody, there is only one flag, the American Flag -- PERIOD. The same goes for our national anthem although there is a sect of the population seeking another one. I would agree that the song by Lee Greenwood, PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN, should be agreeable to everyone.

Carl Heffner

Bella Vista