Bella Vista Questors leave new bench

July 28, 2021 at 5:26 a.m.
Photo submitted Questers pictured from left: Elaine Rooney, Julie Fischer, Jan Vogel, Lisa Chaffin, Sally Clapp, Esther Osbahr, Carolan Weaver and Katy Van Note, president. Not pictured: Brenda Anderson, Betty Boling-Stull, Marta Lou Chandler, Trish Chastain, Becky Fox, Ellen Gaconnier, Becky Golien, Bev Helton, Florence Hill, Lou Jasper, Dianne Krolikowski, Sue Reinsch, Marilyn Roche, Eric Stull, Carol Tomlinson, Nancy Veach, Bev Wiker, Suzann Wresche.

Bella Vista Questers Chapter Trail of Tears #904 dedicated a bench recently to commemorate its project restoring nearly 40 headstones and obelisks in the Civil War era Gamble Family Cemetary in Centerton.

A sign explaining the project will be installed at a later date. Further work in the cemetery will continue, thanks to donations from family members of ancestors buried there and from a business located in Northwest Arkansas.

Photo submitted The Gamble Family Cemetery will soon display this sign to commemorate a four-year project started by the Bella Vista Questers Trail of Tears Chapter #904.
Photo submitted The Bella Vista Questers Chapter Trail of Tears #904 recently honored its project of restoring civil war headstones and obelisks in the Gamble Family Cemetery with dedication of this bench.

