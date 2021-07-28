Bella Vista Questors leave new bench

Bella Vista Questers Chapter Trail of Tears #904 dedicated a bench recently to commemorate its project restoring nearly 40 headstones and obelisks in the Civil War era Gamble Family Cemetary in Centerton.
A sign explaining the project will be installed at a later date. Further work in the cemetery will continue, thanks to donations from family members of ancestors buried there and from a business located in Northwest Arkansas.
Photo submitted The Gamble Family Cemetery will soon display this sign to commemorate a four-year project started by the Bella Vista Questers Trail of Tears Chapter #904.
Photo submitted The Bella Vista Questers Chapter Trail of Tears #904 recently honored its project of restoring civil war headstones and obelisks in the Gamble Family Cemetery with dedication of this bench.