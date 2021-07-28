Bella Vista -- Keeping you updated

Bella Vista Arts Council

The Bella Vista Arts Council is relaunching its Artist of the Month recognition program by honoring Stevie Stevens as the July featured artist. Stevens will be honored at a public reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 29, in the Club Room at the Bella Vista Country Club, 98 Clubhouse Drive.

Stevens creates mixed media art with glass, porcelain, stone, mirror and unusual finds. She uses traditional mosaic methods known for thousands of years but also breaks the rules to create modern, abstract designs. Her creations are both functional and fine art. Stevens also collaborates with clients to create installations that include kitchen and bathroom backsplashes or accents, wall art pieces, sculptures, and murals.

Bella Vista Police Department Annual Night Out

Members of the Bella Vista Police Department welcome back the public to the annual National Night Out, from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Kingsdale Pavilion outside Riordan Hall.

Hang out with your local police officers and enjoy free food, music, kids fingerprinting, K9 demonstrations, a drunk driving simulator, an interesting evidence table and more. Kids (and adults, too) will have the opportunity to explore a police car -- lights, sirens and all -- and the Animal Control truck. A misting tent will also be provided.

Bring your kids with their bikes and helmets to join the BVPD Bike Patrol Unit for a bike rodeo. Also, this year, thanks to the Pedal it Forward organization, attendees can enter their children's names in drawings for multiple bike giveaways.

To beat the heat, the Bella Vista Property Owners Association will allow public admission to the Kingsdale Pool from 5 to 8 p.m. for only $1.

For more information, call the Police Department at 479-855-3771.

Bella Vista Community Band

The Bella Vista Community Concert Band's schedule for the remainder of 2021 is shown below. Concerts (except the last two) are scheduled at Blowing Springs, with food available from Prime Cut.

Aug. 3 at 7 p.m.; Aug. 17 at 7 p.m.; Sept. 6 at 6:45 p.m.

Sept. 26 at 3 p.m. at Methodist Church (tentative)

Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. at Bella Vista Community Church

Please call Shari Ogburn at 918-688-3582 for additional information.

International Food Festival

The Aug. 14 offering of the United Lutheran Church (100 Cooper Road, Bella Vista) Annual Village International Food Festival is Italian cuisine. It will serve food via "drive-up" service from 4 to 6 p.m. Call the church office at 479-855-1325 for reservations. The deadline for reservations is Aug. 11. Cost is $12 per meal. Everyone is welcome.

The last event will be held on Oct. 9 with Oktoberfest to host German fare.

Bella Vista Historical Museum

The museum is open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m., with free admission and exhibits representing over 100 years of Bella Vista history. Tours are also available of the fully furnished Settler's Cabin, next door to the museum, which was built about 1912 in the present day Highlands area and moved to the museum grounds in 2019. Membership in the Bella Vista Historical Society, which operates the museum, is available for $15/single, $25/family. The museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way, near the corner of Highway 71 and Kingsland. Phone 479-855-2335. Website: bellavistamuseum.org.

Bella Vista Library -- Extends Hours

The library hours have been extended for patrons to be able to enjoy more of the library. New hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday -- closed from 1 to 2 p.m.; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday -- closed from 1 to 2 p.m.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.

Weekly in-person storytime begins at 10 a.m. every Friday. This will be hosted in the library's new garden area, weather permitting. Seating is limited, so attendees must register in advance. Registration for each Friday's program will open one week prior to the event through the summer. To register, patrons must come in or call the library at 479-855-1753.

For further information about programs, call the library at 479-855-1753 or visit http://bvpl.org/.

Riordan Hall Christmas Bazaar

The annual Christmas bazaar returns to Riordan Hall this November. The global pandemic health crisis put a damper on events last year. Riordan Hall did not host a spring or fall event. The Christmas bazaar, held on the second Saturday of November, is the bigger event of the two. There will be more than 65 vendor booths, wonderful items for the holidays -- all topped by $3 bloody marys and mimosas at a Little Bistro Coffee Bar. This year's event is set for Saturday, Nov. 13. Vendor registration will open in September.

Farmers Markets

Bella Vista Farmers Market operates from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays through October in the parking lot of Village Center, 606 W. Lancashire Blvd. The Bella Vista Farmers Market is one of few markets in the Northwest Arkansas area that operates on Sundays. The outdoor market promotes health and wellness to the community while supporting local farmers, crafters and small businesses. The fun, family-friendly environment is a great place to gather on a Sunday afternoon to fill your fridge with fresh goods or to simply visit with your neighbors.

Mountain Happenings At Sim's Corner Farmers Market is scheduled every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 30 this year. The address is 10289 E. State Highway 90 in Pineville, Mo. It boasts a special themed event on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of each month. The market will be canceled if there is a 60 percent or greater chance of rain.

Bentonville Farmers Market On the Square is scheduled every Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through mid-October. The address is 100 N. Main St., Bentonville. This market offers local fruit, vegetables, meat, cheese, flowers and crafts.

Surrounding Area

Community Creative Center at Walton Arts Center Nadine Baum Center

Community Creative Center is inviting members of the community to join free senior workshops in September and October. Arvest Senior Series is a one-time workshop class in which seniors may choose from a wheel class, painting, drawing, cyano (photo processing), hand-building clay, scratchboards, gel plates (printmaking), or embroidery stitching class. Participants must be 62-plus years of age. There are only 14 spots available for each wheel class and 15 spots for each of the others; early signups are highly encouraged.

September Workshop Schedule:

Sept. 7 -- Wheel; Sept. 9 -- Wheel; Sept. 14 -- Acrylic Painting; Sept. 16 -- Drawing; Sept 28 -- Cyano (photo processing); Sept. 30 -- Cyano (Photo processing)

October Workshop Schedule; all classes are 1-3 p.m.

Oct. 5 -- Hand-building; Oct. 7 -- Hand-building; Oct. 12 -- Painting; Oct. 14 -- Scratchboards; Oct. 19 -- Embroidery Stitching; Oct. 21 -- Gel plates (printmaking)

All classes will take place at the Community Creative Center, 505 W. Spring Street, Fayetteville.

For more information, visit www.communitycreativecenter.org, email [email protected] or call 479-571-2706.