Bella Vista event to feature top juniors from around the world

BELLA VISTA -- The American Junior Golf Association announced the 2021 Accenture NW Arkansas Junior at Bella Vista Village, sponsored by Accenture. This 54-hole tournament will be held Sept. 3-6 in Bella Vista and is the second time Bella Vista Village will host an AJGA event. A qualifier for the event will take place at the course on Sept. 2.

"Accenture gives back locally in the communities where our people work and live, and we're happy to sponsor this tournament which will showcase the beauty of Northwest Arkansas, one of the country's best-kept secrets," said Blake A. Pounds, senior managing director, strategy and consulting, at Accenture. "With the AJGA, we are looking forward to welcoming the talented junior golfers who will compete in this year's event."

The event is the third and final AJGA tournament in Arkansas in 2021 and highlights a great golf region with the Bella Vista Country Club consisting of five 18-hole golf courses and two 9-hole courses. The Highlands course will be a true test of golf, tipping out at just over 7,000 yards.

"We are excited to have Accenture on board with this event in Arkansas," AJGA chief business officer Jason Etzen said. "Their core values align with the AJGA's mission and provide a great partnership that will impact junior golfers and the local community for several years."

The event will bring 78 of the top male and female junior golfers from around the country to the Bella Vista area. AJGA open tournaments make up the largest part of the AJGA schedule. All members may submit tournament applications to open tournaments. All AJGA open tournaments are filled using the AJGA's performance-based entry system.

Every dollar that is raised in support of the event helps to offset tournament costs, as well as increase the tournament's contribution to local charities. Through the support of Accenture, the event will grow grassroots junior golf in the area, as well as help provide opportunities through the AJGA's Achieving Competitive Excellence (ACE) Grant. The ACE Grant provides financial assistance to juniors who have the skill level but not the financial means to play a national junior golf schedule.

For more information about the Accenture NW Arkansas Junior at Bella Vista Village, visit the tournament website or to learn more about the AJGA visit online at www.ajga.org.

About the AJGA

The American Junior Golf Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the overall growth and development of young men and women who aspire to earn college golf scholarships through competitive junior golf. The AJGA provides valuable exposure for college golf scholarships and has an annual junior membership (boys and girls, ages 12-19) of more than 7,000 members from 50 states and 60 foreign countries. Through initiatives like the Achieving Competitive Excellence (ACE) Grant, a financial assistance program, and Leadership Links, a service-oriented platform that teaches juniors charitable-giving skills, the AJGA fosters the growth of golf's next generation.

AJGA alumni have risen to the top of amateur, collegiate and professional golf. Former AJGA juniors have compiled more than 900 victories on the PGA and LPGA Tours. AJGA alumni include Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Paula Creamer, Ariya Jutanugarn, Cristie Kerr, Stacy Lewis, Brittany Lincicome, Anna Nordqvist, Inbee Park and Lexi Thompson.