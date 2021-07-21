The Weekly Vista Obituaries for July 21, 2021

Robert (Paul) Davis

Robert (Paul) Davis, 77, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Monday, July 12, 2021, at Northwest Hospital.

He was born in Waukegan, Ill., Dec. 15, 1943, to Donald McKinney and Janet Allison (Wyllie) Davis. He graduated from Waukegan High School in 1961. He attended Western Illinois for two years and then joined the U.S. Air Force in 1966 and was deployed to the Vietnam War in 1967 and returned home in 1968. He married Betty M. Oswalt Sept. 25, 1965. He was employed with with Southwestern Bell-ATT&T where he would retire from after 30 years. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and wood carving and trips to Colorado where he enjoyed hiking and fishing in the mountains.

He is preceded in death by his parents; twin brothers, John and and Don; and sister-in-law, Karleen Davis.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Betty Davis; his son, Scott Davis (Mary) of Flower Mound, Texas; three grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Kay Davis of Mountain Home, Ark.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Highlands Church in Bella Vista. Refreshments and snacks to follow in the church gathering room.

In lieu of flowers please direct any donations to Highlands Church, 317 Glasgow Rd, Bella Vista, AR 72715.

John Linder Hanson

John Linder Hanson, 63, died Feb. 4, 2021, in Bentonville, Ark.

He was born in San Jose, Calif., March 15, 1957. While growing up in Tucson, Ariz. he developed a love for cycling and competed for many years in races throughout the U.S. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Family Studies/Gerontology from Southern Nazarene University in 1990, Master of Arts in Theology in 1994 and Doctorate of Ministry in 1998 from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He spent his life as a pastor and counselor. He enjoyed drawing and painting, wood working and carving as well as walking the many northwest Arkansas trails.

He is survived by his parents, Douglas and Linn Grove; his wife, Elizabeth Hanson; his daughters, Kristen Camareno, Laura Gould; his sister, Lisa Clark; his brothers, Matthew Grove, Robert Grove; and four grandchildren.

A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at United Lutheran Church in Bella Vista. Interment will follow service.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory, 2258 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, Ark.

Cecil Hoskinson

Cecil Hoskinson, 68, of Bella Vista, Ark, died June 25, 2021, in Buffalo, Wyo.

His volunteer service began with enlistment in the U.S. Marine Corps 1971 to 1984 and contined with lifetime memberships in the American Legion, VFW, Vietnam Veterans of America, Disabled American Veterans, Combat Veteran's Motorcycle Association, and other veteran charities. He deeply believed his mission was in service to others and participated in the Chandler Road Church of Christ. He graduated from Nathan Hale High School Tulsa '71 and retired from the USPS.

He was preceded in death by wives, Barbara and Linda; parents, Lois and Jack; and brother, Dwayne.

He is survived by fiancée and partner, Kay; his daughter, Wendi and son-in-law, John; bonus children, Dusty, Casey, Laura, Chris, Ben, Nick, Andrea; sister-in-law, Dahlia; and seven grandchildren.

A memorial service was held Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Chandler Road Church of Christ in Muskogee, Okla.; and the OK/ARK chapter of the CVMA provided his final ride to Fort Gibson National Cemetery for internment. A celebration of life was held at Acropolis Restaurant in Bentonville, Ark., July 17, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to local veteran organizations, the Remember Everyone Deployed (RED) Project, the Til Valhalla Project, or the Wounded Warrior Foundation.

Condolences: www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.

Paul Norman Knox

Paul Norman Knox was born Dec. 13, 1958, and died July 17, 2021, at Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville.

He lived and worked in Cape Girardeau, Mo., for many years and was a talented musician, playing guitar in several bands in southern Missouri.

Paul moved to Bella Vista and helped his parents as his father developed Alzheimer's Disease.

Preceding him in death is his father, B. Ray Knox.

Survivors include his mother, Karen Knox; sisters, Susan (Steve) Roper and Laura Knox.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 20, 1921 at Bella Vista Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at Union Cemetery near Rocky Comfort, Mo.

Memorials may be made to Circle of Life Hospice, 1201 NE Legacy Parkway Bentonville, Arkansas 72712.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Mary Ellen (Cassat) Lovett

Mary Ellen (Cassat) Lovett, 101, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.

Born April 3, 1919, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, she was a daughter of Lyle M. Cassat and Zua Christel Richardson Cassat. She spent her childhood in Clarinda, Iowa, and attended Parsons College in Fairfield, Iowa, where she met her future husband Douglas Edwin Lovett. Mary Ellen was married on June 12, 1938 in Clarinda. She and Doug spent their first years living in Marion, and Richmond, Ind., until World War II. Following the war, they settled in Des Moines, Iowa, where they lived for 33 years. She was active in PTA and scout work while her two sons were growing up. She also enjoyed playing bridge and golf. She was an active member of P.E.O., having been initiated in 1938. During her time in Des Moines, she worked in the P.E.O. Executive Headquarters as an assistant to the Recording Secretaries. In 1979, Doug retired and they moved to Bella Vista, Ark., where she became a charter member of P.E.O. chapter BR and its first president. They traveled frequently and played golf at many top locations around the country. They held many life-long and supportive friendships with other couples, not only in the places they lived for years, but also from their winters in Ft. Myers, Fla. Mary Ellen also enjoyed spending many hours doing research on the Impressionist painter Mary Cassatt who was a third cousin of her father. She became quite knowledgeable and would often give presentations on her life and art.

After her husband's death in 2002, she moved to Fort Wayne in 2005, to be near her elder son, and resided for many years at Arbor Glen Retirement Community.

Survivors include her two sons, Edwin (Anne) Lovett of Fort Wayne and Kenneth (Becky) Lovett of Stuart, Fla.; five grandchildren, Elizabeth (Richard) Malmstrom, Christopher (Bonnie) Lovett, Douglas (Christen) Lovett II, Alissa (Jay) Mahoney, and Alexis Lovett; and eight great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas; sister, Dorothy; and brother, Kenneth.

A memorial service is now planned at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E Lancashire Blvd, Bella Vista, AR 72714.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Saint Anne Home and Retirement Community, 1900 Randallia Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46805, or Cottey College (a P.E.O. philanthropy), 1000 W. Austin Blvd., Nevada, MO 64772.

PAID OBITUARY

June Carol Rochon

June Carol Rochon (nee Waite) age 89 of Green Bay passed away in her home on July 9th, 2021. June was born on June 8, 1932 in Crystal Falls, Michigan, and married Claude E. Rochon, Jr. on June 28, 1952 in Florence, Wisconsin. They moved to Chicago, Illinois for a few months and then relocated to Milwaukee, Wisconsin when Claude began work with the Chicago & Northwestern Railroad. They lived and raised their three children there for 40 years.

In 1994 June and Claude retired to Bella Vista, Arkansas where they enjoyed over 25 years of church activities, friends and golf. June also served on the Board of St. Bernard's Parish for two terms, one serving as President, and team member of funeral breakfasts for eight years. She was a servant heart who modeled volunteerism: Meals on Wheels, Care and Share friends and golf. June also was a member of the Bella Vista Preschool volunteering 25 years and served as a board member for 20 years. June and Claude also modeled being a friend, of which they had many over their lifetime.

Claude passed on April 12, 2014 in Bella Vista. In October 2018 June moved to Green Bay to be closer to family. June's children, grandchildren and great grandchildren have been a special blessing to her life.

June is survived by her three children: Mary K. Rochon of Green Bay, Julie A. Rochon of Milwaukee, David T. (Darcie) of Somerset, seven grandchildren (David, Andrea, Keith, Zak, Candyl, Alivia and Cameron) and five great grandchildren (Mikade, Ace Claude David, Charlie and Frances). She is further survived by former son-in-law Bob VanVoorhees of Milwaukee, daughter-in-law, Pam (Dan) Martin of Woodbury, MN, her brother Allen J Waite of Florence, and many very special nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Claude, her father, Raymond Waite on August 26,1992 and mother, Celia G. Waite on January 28, 2007. Also remembered is her beloved best friend, Pat Bremberger on March 11, 2014.

June and Claude will be buried with her grandparents in the Thad and Hannah Waite plot at Resthaven Cemetery in Iron River, Michigan. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 30th at 11:00am and a celebration of life luncheon to follow at Alice's Supper Club, 402 W. Adams St, Iron River, MI.

Special thanks are extended to the staff and friends at June's home at Oak Park Place in Green Bay. She appreciated all of you and the care given to her during her time. Special friends are her table-mates and her two four legged friends, Nala and Willie and their owners, Bruce and Shirley across the street.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in honor of June to the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, PO Box 5248, Bella Vista, AR 72714.

PAID OBITUARY

June ROCHON

Cecil HOSKINSON

Mary Ellen LOVETT