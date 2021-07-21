Fairway notes

Golf tournaments

Alzheimer's Golf Classic -- Aug. 28

The Alzheimer's Golf Classic is set for Saturday, Aug. 28th, at the Kingswood Golf Course. The tournament benefits the Alzheimer's Association in its mission to provide local support to families who are touched by Alzheimer's and accelerate research to find a cure for the first survivor of Alzheimer's -- the sixth leading cause of death in the United States.

The Tournament is a four-person scramble loaded with competition, fun, and contests. Great Southern Bank returns for the third year, along with Edward Jones as major tournament sponsors. Golfers will tee off at 8 a.m. at the Kingswood Golf Course, rain or shine. Bella Vista POA members and non-members are welcome to participate.

Teams can find more information and register online at the BVPOA website: https://bellavistapoa.com/thingstodo/golf/tournaments/. Registration is open now.

For questions or sponsorship inquiries, contact: Susan Nuttall at [email protected] or 630-217-8214.

Golf Associations

Women's 9 Hole Golf Club

The Bella Vista Women's 9 Hole Golf Club welcomes new members to join the 2021 season. The group plays on Mondays. Members can choose to play from red or gold tees each week. Play includes all courses with a different game each week and handicaps. This group is great for beginners or someone who just wants to play 9 holes. Applications are available in the pro shops or can be downloaded at www.bv9wga.com. For additional information, contact Jane Long at [email protected] or the president, Julia Doverspike, at [email protected]

Women's 18 Hole Golf Club

The Bella Vista Women's (18 hole) Golf Club invites you to join the 2021 season. Play is on Thursdays with tee times -- red tees with gold optional for the season. Applications are available in the pro shops or can be downloaded at bvwgc.com. For additional information, please email [email protected] or call Ronnie Nelson at 479-268-3037.

Oldes Men's 9 Hole Golf Group

The Oldes Men's Golf Group welcomes new members and plays on Tuesday mornings at all of the Bella Vista courses. All of the weekly events are handicapped and players of all skill levels are welcome. The group plays a Texas Scramble just about every week. There is no fee to join and a $3 entry fee per event is requested. It is an informal group with a goal to just have fun playing a game all enjoy. Contact Barry at 479-876-8432 or [email protected]

Men's 9 Hole Golf Association

The Men's 9 Hole Golf Association welcomes membership applications for the 2021 golf season. Play is on Wednesdays with tee times -- red tees with white optional for the season, four handicapped flights and weekly sponsored hole prizes. Applications are available in the pro shops and can be downloaded from the POA website as well as https://sites.google.com/site/bv9mga2020. For additional information, call Dale Schofield, membership chairman, at 479-553-7067.

Women's Five and Four Hole Golf Association

Founded in 1973, the group welcomes POA members who are relatively new to the game, as well as experienced golfers, and offers it all -- fun, new friends and exercise. The group primarily plays at Brittany golf course where golfers have the option to walk or use carts. Play is on Mondays, with morning tee times April-October. Members score the first five holes of play, after which players can quit or finish out the nine-hole course. A variety of games are played (scrambles, closest to the pin, longest drive, etc.). No handicaps are used. Print an application on https://sites.google.com/site/bv5wga. Annual dues are $12. Make checks payable to Women's 5-Hole Golf Association and mail check and application form to Patty Mahoney, 18 Shropshire Drive, Bella Vista, AR 72714.