Cards and Games

Tuesday St. Bernard Pinochle

Winners July 12 were: first --Frank and Christel Krug; second --Fran Olsen Parrish and Ernie Olsen; third --Jim and Janet Callarman; fourth --Sharon and Larry Johnson; fifth -- Ginny Swinney and Chuck Seeley. Honorable mention --Pat and Tom Karbouski.

This double deck pinochle club is played on the second Monday of each month in the parish hall of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Doors open at 6 p.m. and play begins at 6:30 p.m. Please bring a snack for all to enjoy. Call Fran Olsen-Parrish at 479-855-1932 for further details.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners July 12 were: first -- Vivian Bray and Harry Schoewe; second -- Melodee and Stan Neukircher; third -- Bill Schernikau and Karin Fowler; fourth -- Al Akey and Cheryl Cardin. Honorable mention -- Ginny Swinney and Nancy Veach

Play begins at 5 p.m. at Riordan. If you are interested in joining, please call 608 843-1387. The group plays as couples but, if you do not have a partner, one can be found for you.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners July 14 were: Table 1 -- first, David Backer; second, Andy Pilkerton. Table 2 -- first, Rita Backer; second, Sheri Bone.

Thursday St. Bernard Games & Goodies

Fun and treats playing all sorts of games are available from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every second Thursday at St. Bernard Parish Hall, off Lancashire, east of Highlands Crossing. There is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring a favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available.

If new to the area and looking for some card-playing friends, this is the place to be. Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks are welcome to bring to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person; proceeds are distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

Thursday Walk-in Bridge

Winners July 15 were: first, Connie Clark; second, Mildren Vennerbeck; third, Anita Ebert.

Thursday Pinochle

The Thursday evening pinochle group plays at Riordan Hall every Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. Contact George Fellers for additional information at 479-644-1976.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners July 9 were: Table 1 -- first, George Fellers; second, Stan Neukircher. Table 2 -- first, Kirk Greenawalt; second. Alan Akey. High Score -- George Fellers

The Fridays Men's Pinochle group (single-deck) has restarted at Riordan Hall, with play starting at 12:30 p.m. Please contact Kirk Greenawalt at 479-855-4991 for additional details.

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners July 11 were: Red Team (won) -- Marj Shafer, Carolyne Cathey, Mike McConnell and Sam Brehm. Blue Team -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Chuck Hurl and Bill Armstrong.