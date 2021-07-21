Bella Vista -- Keeping you updated

Bella Vista Community Band

The Bella Vista Community Concert Band's schedule for the remainder of 2021 is shown below. Concerts (except the last two) are scheduled at Blowing Springs, with food available from Prime Cut.

July 20 at 7 p.m.; Aug. 3 at 7 p.m.; Aug. 17 at 7 p.m.; Sept. 6 at 6:45 p.m.

Sept. 26 at 3 p.m. at Methodist Church (tentative)

Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. at Bella Vista Community Church

Please call Shari Ogburn at 918-688-3582 for additional information.

Bella Vista Historical Museum

The museum is open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m., with free admission. Visible from the parking lot is the new outdoor exhibit about the 100 years of golf history in Bella Vista, starting with the Linebarger course that was built in 1921. Bella Vista souvenirs are available in the museum gift shop including water bottles, magnets, hats, T-shirts, postcards, jigsaw puzzles, and more. The newly published pictorial history book, Bella Vista Images of America, is also available, as are books about the birds of Arkansas, and the trees of Arkansas. The gift shop also sells locally produced honey from Benton County hives. All profits from gift shop sales go toward operating expenses of the museum, as all staff members are volunteers. We are seeking more volunteer docents to enable us to return to our pre-pandemic hours of Wednesday through Sunday afternoons. If you would like to volunteer, please contact Jill Werner at [email protected] or phone 479-721-3122. The museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way, near the corner of Highway 71 and Kingsland. Phone 479-855-2335. Website: bellavistamuseum.org.

Bella Vista Library-Extends Hours

The library hours have been extended for patrons to be able to enjoy more of the library. New hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday -- closed from 1 to 2 p.m.; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday -- closed from 1 to 2 p.m.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.

Weekly in-person story-time begins at 10 a.m. every Friday. This will be hosted in the library's new garden area, weather permitting. Seating is limited, so attendees must register in advance. Registration for each Friday's program will open one week prior to the event through the summer. To register, patrons must come in or call the library at 479-855-1753.

For further information about programs, call the library at 479-855-1753 or visit http://bvpl.org/.

Farmers Markets

Bella Vista Farmers Market operates from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays through October in the parking lot of Village Center, 606 W. Lancashire Blvd. The Bella Vista Farmers Market is one of few markets in the Northwest Arkansas area that operates on Sundays. The outdoor market promotes health and wellness to the community while supporting local farmers, crafters and small businesses. The fun, family-friendly environment is a great place to gather on a Sunday afternoon to fill your fridge with fresh goods or to simply visit with your neighbors.

Mountain Happenings At Sim's Corner Farmers Market is scheduled every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 30 this year. The address is 10289 E. State Highway 90 in Pineville, Mo. It boasts a special themed event on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of each month. The market will be canceled if there is a 60 percent or greater chance of rain.

Bentonville Farmers Market On the Square is scheduled every Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through mid-October. The address is 100 N. Main Street, Bentonville. This market offers local fruits, vegetables, meats, cheeses, flowers and crafts.

Property Owners Association POA

Riordan Hall has expanded hours and options as health pandemic restrictions have lifted. The whirlpool has reopened; exercise and fitness class reservations are no longer needed, all the exercise equipment now has been reconfigured back into the main fitness room. The main auditorium is once again open for golf banquets, receptions and other events. Card playing, crafts and other activities are resuming. Riordan Hall hours are now 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday; 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Additionally, all pavilions are now open for reservations

The outdoor pools at Kingsdale and Metfield are open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Kingsdale offers an adult-only pool, a family pool and a small wading pool. Metfield has a family pool and a separate wading pool.

The beach at Lake Avalon features a swimming area, stand-up paddle board and kayak rentals, a picnic area, sand volleyball court, horseshoe pits and more. One of the more popular features at the beach is the VIP Lounge, a covered pergola right next to the water which can be rented for a half or a full day. The beach is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Admission to the beach and pools is free to each member who has a valid POA Activity Card or Dependent Activity Card. All dependents over age 6 must have their own cards for free admission. A daily fee will be charged for those without an Activity or Dependent Card or those with Guest Cards.

The marina at Lakepoint offers pontoon boats, a fishing boat, kayaks and stand-up paddle boards for rent. Summer hours effective now are: Monday, closed; Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

International Food Festival

The Aug. 14, offering of the United Lutheran Church (100 Cooper Road, Bella Vista) Annual Village International Food Festival is Italian cuisine. It will serve food via "drive-up" service from 4 to 6 p.m. Call the church office at 479-855-1325 for reservations. The deadline for reservations is Aug. 11. Cost is $12 per meal. Everyone is welcome.

The last event will be held on Oct. 9 with Oktoberfest to host German fare.

Bella Vista Courtesy Van

Bella Vista Courtesy Van has resumed services. In order to ride the van, and to ensure everyone's safety, all drivers and passengers must wear masks and have received their covid vaccinations and completed the full two-week immunization period following their last shot(s).

Before scheduling the first ride, riders need to provide a copy of their covid vaccination record by scanning the card and emailing it to [email protected] or mailing a copy to 1801 Forest Hills Blvd., Suite 120, Bella Vista, AR 72715. Records will be updated and the copy will be destroyed. Caregivers riding with van customers are also required to provide their shot records and wear masks. As in the past, ride reservations must be made 48 hours in advance by calling 479-855-7663.

Anyone interested in being a volunteer driver or scheduler can learn more by calling the number above and leaving a message.

Riordan Hall Christmas Bazaar

The annual Christmas bazaar returns to Riordan Hall this November. The global pandemic health crisis put a damper on events last year. Riordan Hall did not host a spring or fall event. The Christmas bazaar, held on the second Saturday of November, is the bigger event of the two. More than 65 vendor booths, wonderful items for the holidays -- all topped by $3 Bloody Mary's and Mimosas at a Little Bistro Coffee Bar. This year's event is set for Saturday, Nov. 13. Vendor registration will open in September.

Surrounding Area

Walton Art Center

Jazz lovers and singer-songwriter enthusiasts can now purchase subscription packages to the 2021-22 Starrlight Jazz Club and West Street Live series at Walton Arts Center. Performances for both series are at 7:30 p.m. in Starr Theater, an intimate setting that gives live music fans a unique musical experience.

Subscriptions for West Street Live and Starrlight Jazz Club can be purchased by calling 479-443-5600, by visiting waltonartscenter.org or in-person at the Walmart AMP Box Office. AMP Box Office hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays. Walton Arts Center's Box Office is still closed to walk-up sales. Single tickets to all of these performances will go on sale in August.

West Street Live, presented by Neal R. Pendergraft, features renowned bands, musicians and singer-songwriters performing a variety of genres from traditional roots music to immigrant folk songs in an atmosphere reminiscent of neighborhood listening rooms and nightclubs. The setting allows patrons to connect with both the music and the musicians. The five-show package is $160 per seat for tiered seating.

Wild Ponies --Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 --Wild Ponies have always looked to their roots in Southwest Virginia for inspiration – paying tribute to the rugged landscape and old-time American music that continues to thrive there, supported by a community of fiddlers, flat-pickers and fans. The result is a broad, bold approach to Appalachian music – with lyrics that draw on family heirlooms, created by a multi-cultural band whose members span several generations.

Ray Bonneville --Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 --With a greasy guitar style, horn-like harmonica, smoky vocals and pulsing foot percussion, Ray Bonneville is a hard-driving, blues-dipped, song-and-groove man writing about people on the fringe of society. He won a Juno Award in 1999, the International Blues Challenge in 2012 and in 2009 his song "I am the Big Easy" won American Folk DJ's Song of the Year.

American Patchwork Quartet --Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 --American Patchwork Quartet is on a mission to reclaim the immigrant soul of American roots music, drawing on a repertoire of centuries-old American folk songs with immigrant roots to showcase the diverse talents of its four highly-acclaimed artists – each U.S. citizens with a unique cultural background. APQ encourages us to acknowledge our differences and discover our commonalities to build lasting bonds across cultures and races.

Darrell Scott --Friday, March 4, 2022 --Darrell Scott is a multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter with timeless recordings by more than 70 artists including The Chicks, Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw and more. As his hands make their way across the strings and fretboard, his lyrics make sense of the world around us – encouraging us to consider what's at stake and our place in it.

Rani Arbo & Daisy Mayhem --Thursday, May 5, 2022 --In the lineage of string bands who blur the boundaries of American roots music, Rani Arbo & daisy mayhem have always been standard-bearers. At the helm, Arbo is "blessed with an unmistakable voice, both light and sultry, with a hint of tremolo and smoke" (Acoustic Guitar). Combining wit, camaraderie and indelible songs that can shake the rafters or hush the room, Rani Arbo & daisy mayhem leave audiences humming and hopeful, spirits renewed.

The Starrlight Jazz Club celebrates America's original art form by hosting top musicians from around the world in an intimate jazz club atmosphere with cabaret-style seating options and tiered seating. When you purchase a five-show package, you receive 15 percent off single ticket prices. Packages are priced at $155 per seat for stadium seating and $240 per seat for cabaret seating.

The Huntertones --Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 --The Huntertones brings people together around the globe with fun, imaginative and fearless music. Their high energy, horn-driven sound fuses inspired improvisation and adventurous composition melding jazz, funk, rock, and soul. This performance will feature songs from their recent album release, Time to Play – a musical joyride for fans new and old, produced by Louis Cato (Beyonce, A Tribe Called Quest, Marcus Miller).

Jane Bunnett and Maqueque --Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 --Five-time Juno Award-winner Jane Bunnett's bands and recordings showcase the finest musical talent from Canada, the U.S. and Cuba. She has been nominated for three Grammy Awards®, received The Order of Canada, The Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal and, most recently, The Premier's Award for Excellence. With Maqueque, Bunnett has created something new and phenomenal in the world of jazz. What started out five years ago as a project to record and mentor young brilliant Cuban female musicians, has become one of the top groups on the Afro-Cuban jazz scene. They have played in major jazz festivals like Newport and Monterey, been featured on NPR's program "Jazz Night in America," were nominated for a Grammy for their newest release, Oddara, and were voted as one the top ten jazz groups by the prestigious DownBeat magazine's critics poll.

Samara Joy --Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 --With a voice as smooth as velvet, Samara Joy's star seems to rise with each performance. Following her win at the 2019 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition, she released her debut album in 2021, which features Samara backed by the Pasquale Grasso Trio. At just 21 years old, Samara has already performed in many of the great jazz venues in NYC, including Dizzy's Club Coca Cola, The Blue Note and Mezzrow, in addition to working with jazz greats such as Christian McBride, Pasquale Grasso, Jon Faddis, Kirk Lightsey, Cyrus Chestnut and NEA Jazz Master Dr. Barry Harris.

Sullivan Fortner Trio --Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 --A Grammy Award®-winning pianist, composer and band leader, Sullivan Fortner pulls distinct elements from different eras, preserving tradition while evolving the sound. He seeks connections among different musical styles that are at once deeply soulful and wildly inventive. Both his works and his insights have been featured in culturally iconic publications from The New York Times to The Root. Accolades include winning the 2015 Cole Porter Fellowship by the American Pianists Association, the 2016 Lincoln Center Award for Emerging Artists and the Leonore Annenberg Arts Fellowship.

Clark Gibson Quintet --Saturday, March 5, 2022 --A star-studded original jazz music project featuring bandleader Clark Gibson on alto saxophone; premiere trumpet performer, Sean Jones; one of the finest trombonists in history, Michael Dease; two-time Grammy®-nominated organist and winner of DownBeat magazine's 2016 rising star poll Pat Bianchi; and the 2009 winner of Jazz's Most Valuable Player in Modern Drummer Magazine, Lewis Nash.

Visit waltonartscenter.org for more information.