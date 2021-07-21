Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable

The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table is pleased to announce that Mr. Terry Winschel, long-time staff historian at Vicksburg National Military Park and nationally recognized author, will be our guest speaker Thursday, Aug. 5. The presentation will take place at 7 p.m. at the Mildred Cooper Memorial Chapel in Bella Vista. The presentation is free and open to the public. Mr. Winschel's program will be an overview of the Vicksburg Campaign.

Mr. Winschel is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of Pennsylvania State University. He also holds masters of Social Science and Education Specialist degrees from Mississippi College. Mr. Winschel retired in 2012 after a 35-year long career with the National Park Service.

Terry has written over 100 articles on the Civil War and is the author of Triumph & Defeat: The Vicksburg Campaign, Volumes I and II, Vicksburg is the Key: The Struggle for the Mississippi River, The Civil War Diary of a Common Soldier, and Vicksburg: Fall of the Confederate Gibralter. He has also appeared on many TV shows as an expert on the Vicksburg Campaign. He is currently working part-time with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as Historian at the Engineer and Research Center.

The purpose of the Bella Vista CWRT is to educate and stimulate interest in the period of history of the United States known as the "The Civil War", to promote historical, educational, and literary study and activities related to the Civil War, including events and circumstances related to the cause and effects of the War. The Round Table normally meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at the Bella Vista Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista, AR. The Museum is located at the intersection of Highway 71 and Kingsland Road.

For further information please contact CWRT President Dale Phillips at 812-899-2049 or email at [email protected]