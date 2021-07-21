Bella Vista church news

First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista

A six-week course begins Sunday, July 25 on a brief comparative study of eight religious traditions that emerged in the classical era of history (500 BCE to 500 CE) including Christianity. Be amazed by The Wisdom Tradition that they share in common. Learn the main difference in emphasis between them. Be warned about the dark sides found in each. Unfortunately neither the religious traditions of Native Americans or Native Africans are included although we will touch on how they compare. An Ebook of the study is available for participants to purchase as their own copy of the study from Amazon or other book retailers.

Chancel Choir and Chancel Bells are resuming practice on Aug. 4. If interested, please contact Larry Zehring at 479-855-1158.

Two weekly meetings of AA are hosted at the church on Monday and Saturday. Please call or stop by the church for more information.

40 Years of Potluck recipe book -- there are 104 different contributors of about 400 recipes, most of which have been cooked for some event at the church over the years. The books are $15 each and are for sale in the church office.

Traditional worship services are held Sunday at 9 a.m.; contemporary worship is at 11 a.m. Congregants are asked to wear a mask if not covid vaccinated. Sunday school classes for all ages are held at 10 a.m., with a nursery provided. Sunday morning worship service can also be found on AT & T U-Verse on channel 99 and on Cox Cable channel 222 at 11 a.m. on Sunday and Wednesday mornings. Services are also live-streamed on the website fumcbellavista.com.

Bella Vista Community Church

Worship service is 10 a.m. Sunday.

Visit bvcc.net for more information about the service and video sermons to stay connected from home. You may contact the church at 479-855-1126 (office hours Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) or by email at [email protected] The church is located at 75 E Lancashire Blvd, Bella Vista, AR 72714.

Highland Christian Church

Highland Christian Church services -- Sunday school at 9 a.m.; church service at 10:30 a.m. Contact the office at 479-855-2780 or visit HighlandChristianChurchBV.org for more information.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

In-person worship is 10 a.m. Sundays. Masks are no longer required but are recommended if you have not been vaccinated. Childcare is available. Watch the service live on the church website or Facebook page.

The church website at www.pcbv.org gives information on various topics, including News Alerts, Church Calendar, Prayer Concerns, Upcoming Events, Sunday Bulletins, Members Directory, Policy & Procedures, Shepherd Group Members, and recorded worship services. The website is mobile-friendly.

Village Bible Church

Sunday school for all ages is at 9 a.m.; worship is at 10:15 a.m. Worship in the sanctuary is mask-optional. The Oasis Center (video venue) is for those preferring a mask-required setting. There is an infant/toddler nursery available for children 3 years and younger during both Sunday school and worship. The 10:15 a.m. service is also streamed live on the Village Bible Church Facebook page, Vimeo.com/user42482704 and the church website, www.villagebibleefc.org for those who prefer a virtual service.

The Oasis Food Pantry is open Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon for drive-through pickup. For more information, contact the church at 479-876-5764.

St. Bernard Catholic Church

Dance for Alzheimer's/Dementia (11 a.m. to noon) and Dance for Parkinson's (1:30 to 3 p.m.) every Tuesday at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 1 Saint Bernard Lane, Bella Vista, in the Parish Hall. $15/per person/class. Caregivers and family are welcomed and encouraged to join the dance. Participants can dance seated if desired. A Zoom option is available. For more information, contact Allyssa Riley by email at [email protected] or 479-381-7907. Please text or leave a message first.

Highlands Church (United Methodist)

In-person services at Highlands Church are at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 9:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. on Sunday. Communion is observed during all three services on the first weekend of every month. Pre-recorded worship service and sermon videos are released weekly on the church website for those wanting to worship from home. You can join online at humcbv.com.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

There are two worship services -- at 8:30 a.m. (traditional) and 10:45 a.m. (blended), Sunday school and adult Bible classes are at 9:45 a.m. Pastor Gorshe will continue to lead the Bible Class at 9:45 a.m. with the subject of Creation. Pastor Hass leads Christianity 101 in the Library where you can understand how BVLC operates and learn about Luther's Small Catechism and how it relates to members. All Sunday School children from grades 4 through 12 will meet in the Fellowship Hall with the adults for the summer.

The choir will sing the National Anthem at Arvest Ball Park Friday, July 30. Game time is 7:05 p.m.

Helping Hands Work Day is July 31 from noon until 4 p.m.

The "Sonday Riders" will meet at 2 p.m. July 25, in the front parking lot. All two-, three- and four-wheel riders are welcome for a leisurely, scenic ride that ends at a restaurant where the group has time for sharing and fellowship.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. to noon.