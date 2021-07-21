Beautiful Savior to begin VBS

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church plans on a first ever Vacation Bible School, Supper and Study With Jesus, for four nights, Aug. 2 through Aug. 5. The church is hosting a multi-generation ourtreach from 5 - 7 p.m. with a dinner sponsored by the church community at 5 p.m. each night. The program will also include singing, lessons and projects with a theme of Saints See Salvation. The night begins with the 5 p.m. supper and ends close to 7 p.m. All ages are invited to this first annual event at 1407 N AR 279, Hiawase, AR, 72739. All they ask is a registration of attendees in order to provide sufficient dinner items. Please call 479-876-2155 to register.