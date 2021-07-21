No headline

VETERANS POST

by Freddy Groves

The VA's Fourth Mission

---

The Department of Veteran's Affairs has been busy. It was recently announced that it has completed 150 Fourth Mission assignments across the country.

Fourth Mission's goal is to improve preparedness for response to war and national emergencies by developing plans and taking actions to support service to veterans as well as national efforts. In other words, when a need is there, so is help. (The first three VA Missions are health care, benefits and national cemeteries.)

If you ever doubted that the COVID pandemic has been a true emergency, you only need to look at the very long list of Fourth Mission humanitarian efforts to back up the nation's health care system.

Here are a few examples of what the VA's Fourth Mission has accomplished in all 50 states plus territories:

-- Provided 935,000 pieces of Personal Protective Equipment.

-- Admitted 488 non-veteran citizens to VA medical centers for treatment.

-- Deployed over 5,000 medical personnel to 1,215 state VA homes, 980 community nursing homes and 94 non-VA hospitals. In Arizona alone, they provided staffing for six civilian hospitals. In Florida, they worked with over 8,000 long-term-care patients at 82 facilities. In Virginia, it was 852 long-term-care facilities.

There were untold thousands of COVID tests given and results processed. When the vaccines came out, VA personnel were there across the country to administer them.

The efforts weren't limited to hands-on medical staff. Truck drivers were sent to multiple states to deliver supplies and vaccines. Pharmacists were sent to numerous locations, including federal prisons. VA personnel fed 250 veteran families every month in Georgia, along with 150 homebound VA patients. They held town hall and state meetings with civilian authorities to coordinate how to contain the spread of COVID.

I'm impressed by this massive effort. To the thousands of VA personnel who volunteered to go, thank you.

(c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.

*****

STRANGE BUT TRUE

By Lucie Winborne

---

* In the 1880s, businessman LaMarcus Thompson was so upset over the temptations presented by saloons and brothels that he decided to clean up what he viewed as one of America's most immoral places--New York's Coney Island. To that end he built the country's first roller coaster in a bid to give folks some good, clean fun well away from sleazier pursuits.

* Flamingos bend their legs at the ankle, not the knee. Their knees are closer to the body and covered by feathers.

* Those apples you buy at your local market aren't all that fresh. They're typically plucked between August and November, then covered in wax, hot-air dried, and sent to cold storage before landing in stores six to 12 months later.

* The world's largest waterfall, in the Denmark Strait between Iceland and Greenland, is underwater.

* Dunce caps used to be a sign of intelligence! Thirteenth-century philosopher John Duns Scotus believed that a pointed cap helped spread knowledge from the tip to the brain, and his followers proudly wore them as badges of honor. A few hundred years later, when his ideas became less popular, the meaning of the Duns cap was turned on its, er, head, becoming a joke that led to its less flattering association.

* About a month after its dedication, the Statue of Liberty became a working lighthouse for 16 years.

* When Benjamin Franklin designed the first U.S. penny in 1787, it was emblazoned not with E Pluribus Unum, but "Mind Your Business."

* The tongue of a blue whale can weigh as much as an elephant.

***

Thought for the Day: "The happiness of your life depends upon the quality of your thoughts: therefore, guard accordingly, and take care that you entertain no notions unsuitable to virtue and reasonable nature." -- Marcus Aurelius

(c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.

*****

CONTRACT BRIDGE

by Steve Becker

RETURN TO SENDER

---

West dealer.

North-South vulnerable.

NORTH

[S] Q 9 7 4

[H] K Q 6 3

[D] 8 6 5

[C] K 9

WEST

[S] 8 6 2

[H] J

[D] A 10 9 2

[C] J 8 7 6 3

EAST

[S] 3

[H] A 10 9 8 7 5 2

[D] Q J 4

[C] 10 4

SOUTH

[S] A K J 10 5

[H] 4

[D] K 7 3

[C] A Q 5 2

The bidding:

West North East South

Pass Pass 3 [H] 3 [S]

Pass 4 [S]

Opening lead -- jack of hearts.

Certain deals present declarer with an opportunity to use his wits rather than technical prowess. However, an alert defender should almost always be able to see through any such scheme and find the necessary countermeasure.

That was the case in this deal where South wound up in four spades after a preemptive three-heart opening by East. West led the jack of hearts, and declarer took stock of the situation.

South realized that if he covered the jack with the queen, East would win with the ace and most likely shift to a diamond. If West had the diamond ace, this would result in rapid defeat.

To defuse this threat, declarer played low from dummy at trick one! South reasoned that by allowing West to hold the lead, the king of diamonds would be protected from attack, after which making 10 tricks would pose no problem.

South's plan would have worked like a charm if East had been asleep at the switch. However, East viewed this Greek gift with grave suspicion. It was obvious that declarer had the missing four of hearts since South would certainly have covered the jack with the queen if he were void in the suit.

So East overtook the jack with the ace, even though this established dummy's K-Q as tricks, and shifted to the queen of diamonds to set the contract.

East reasoned that South had not covered the jack of hearts because it was not in his best interests to have East on lead at trick two. But if that were the case, thought East, then it must be correct to take the ace and proceed accordingly.

(c)2021 King Features Syndicate Inc.