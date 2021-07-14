Weekly Vista Obituaries for July 14, 2021

Beady Paul Crass

Beady Paul Crass, 95, of Bentonville, Ark., died July 3, 2021, at Circle of Life Hospice Home in Bentonville.

He was born May 11, 1926, in Victorville, Calif., to Herman B. and Lois Welch Crass. He graduated from San Bernardino High School in 1943 and enrolled in a Navy pilot training course at Kansas University which was suspended as WWII ended. He remained at KU to earn a degree in mechanical engineering and became an ensign in the Navy Civil Engineer Corps. In 1950, in Flint, Mich., he married Joan and worked for Buick Motor Division's engineering department. 1957 took them to California where he was employed at Douglas Aircraft Co. Missile and Space division. He retired in 1993, moving to Bentonville in 1997. He enjoyed square dancing, traveling and live theater.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his five siblings, Philip, Helen, Vera, Dorothy and Donald.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Joan; daughters, Nancy (Jim) Koscheski of Gravette, Ark., Linda Marton of Bentonville; sons, Philip (Paulina) Crass of Charlotte, N.C., Paul (Aileen) Crass of Maineville, Ohio; and nine grandchildren.

He was a member of Bella Vista Presbyterian Church. At his request, no services are planned at this time. His ashes will be placed in the columbarium of the memorial garden of the church.

In lieu of flowers, please direct any donations to Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, AR 72715.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory, 2258 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, Arkansas.

Michael Dennis Dryer

Michael Dennis Dryer, 43, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Saturday, July 3, 2021.

He was born in Prairie du Chien, Wis., and remained an avid Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badger fan. Growing up in McGregor, Iowa, on the Mississippi River, he enjoyed fishing and playing basketball. His passion for golf led him to various positions in the golf industry, from the Prairie du Chien Country Club, the Boston Golf Club, First Tee of Northwest Arkansas and to Scotsdale Golf Course in Bella Vista. He was a sought-after scramble player and won multiple tournaments on the Golf Channel Amateur Tour, including qualifying for the National Tournament at TPC Sawgrass.

He is survived by his daughters, Ella and Analie Dryer; their mother, Tara Dryer; parents, Denny and Dolly Dryer; and sisters, Melony Hansen and Mindi Dryer.

A celebration of life will be held from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at the Loch Lomond Pavilion (near the dog park across from Scotsdale Golf Course) in Bella Vista, Ark.

Lloyd Ray Mabry

Lloyd Ray Mabry, 83, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Monday, July 5, 2021, in Springdale, Ark.

He was born Feb. 19, 1938, in Yell County, Ark., to Ernest and Sylvia Summit Mabry. He graduated from Dumas High School and then served in the U.S. Navy for four years, where he met his wife, Nancy. He worked as a survey crew chief for Arkansas Power and Light Co. (Entergy) for about 20 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, J.L. Mabry, Jim Mabry, Euel Mabry; two sisters, Helen Mabry Poplin, Betty Mabry Spainhour; and one son, Kenneth Kirk Mabry.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy; two sons, Mike (Lea) Mabry of Little Rock, Paul (Laura) Mabry of Springdale; one daughter, Michelle (David) Dahlqvist of Bella Vista; eight grandchildren; and three sisters, Othella Mabry Brogan of Fayetteville, Syble Mabry Tanner of Dumas, Ellen Mabry Smith.

A memorial service will be announced later.

John R. McKenzie IV

John R. McKenzie IV, known to friends as "J.R.," 84, died Wednesday, July 1, 2021.

He was born Dec. 23, 1936, in Omaha, Neb., to Mary Lou and John McKenzie III. He graduated from the University of Nebraska in Omaha and continued on to Creighton University Law School in Omaha. He married his high school sweetheart, Janice. He was in the transportation industry for over 40 years, living in Omaha, St. Louis, Mo., and the Quad Cities, Iowa, before retiring. He enjoyed golfing, long-distance biking, sailing, playing hockey, ice skating and, most recently, three-wheel biking with 25 mile weekly rides.

He is survived by his wife, Janice; sister-in-law, Lois-Lynne Mathisen; children, Paula McKenzie, Karen McKenzie-Feldewerth, TQ Vo; and five grandchildren.

